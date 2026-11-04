MENAFN - Swissinfo) China General Technology (Group) Holding is considering acquiring Kellenberger, a Swiss maker of high-precision grinding, milling and turning machines, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: China's Genertec 'mulls takeover' of Swiss machine builder Kellenberger This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 11:36 1 minute Bloomberg

The Chinese state-owned enterprise, known as Genertec, may seek to acquire Kellenberger for about $400 million from its United States private equity owner Centre Lane Partners, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Considerations are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Genertec, Kellenberger and Centre Lane did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Centre Lane bought the company in 2024 after its previous parent Hardinge Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Following the takeover, Centre Lane effectively made a China pivot by establishing a local subsidiary to serve Asian precision manufacturing clients directly.

Founded in 1998, Genertec runs its operations in three core areas – advanced manufacturing and technical services, medical and healthcare, as well as trade and engineering, according to its website.

Its portfolio of assets includes listed companies such as China Meheco Group.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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