Swiss Government Cuts Swissinfo Funding By Nearly Half
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Italiano
it
Il Governo svizzero taglia quasi della metà i finanziamenti a Swissinfo
Read more: Il Governo svizzero taglia quasi della metà i finanziamenti a Swis
Español
es
El Gobierno suizo recorta casi a la mitad la financiación de Swissinfo
Read more: El Gobierno suizo recorta casi a la mitad la financiación de Swis
日本語
ja
スイスインフォの日本語サービス、2026年末で終了
Read more: スイスインフォの日本語サービス、2026年
العربية
ar
الحكومة السويسرية تخفض تمويل سويس إنفو إلى النصف تقريبًا
Read more: الحكومة السويسرية تخفض تمويل سويس إنفو إلى النصف تق
Русский
ru
Бюджет швейцарского иновещания Swissinfo сократят почти вдвое
Read more: Бюджет швейцарского иновещания Swissinfo сократят почти
The new foreign mandate will come into force on January 1, 2027 and remain in place until December 31, 2030.More More Swiss Politics Petition launched to save Swissinfo from government cuts
This content was published on Oct 6, 2025 The Swiss government wants to abolish the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's foreign mandate as part of a savings package. A petition is calling for the preservation of Swissinfo and the international programme.Read more: Petition launched to save Swissinfo from government
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, approved the 2027-2030 service agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the SBC covering media services for audiences abroad. Funding will be reduced from CHF18.8 million ($23 million) to CHF 10.5 million.
Despite the cuts, the Federal Council said a“comprehensive and high-quality international service” could be maintained.
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