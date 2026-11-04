Swiss Government Cuts Swissinfo Funding By Nearly Half

Italiano it Il Governo svizzero taglia quasi della metà i finanziamenti a Swissinfo Read more: Il Governo svizzero taglia quasi della metà i finanziamenti a Swis Español es El Gobierno suizo recorta casi a la mitad la financiación de Swissinfo Read more: El Gobierno suizo recorta casi a la mitad la financiación de Swis 日本語 ja スイスインフォの日本語サービス、2026年末で終了 Read more: スイスインフォの日本語サービス、2026年 العربية ar الحكومة السويسرية تخفض تمويل سويس إنفو إلى النصف تقريبًا Read more: الحكومة السويسرية تخفض تمويل سويس إنفو إلى النصف تق Русский ru Бюджет швейцарского иновещания Swissinfo сократят почти вдвое Read more: Бюджет швейцарского иновещания Swissinfo сократят почти

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government and the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, have agreed a new mandate for the broadcaster's international services for 2027-2030. The budget will be cut by almost half, while the Portuguese and Japanese services, as well as the Italian online portal tvsvizzera, will be discontinued. This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 12:34 3 minutes Keystone-SDA/sp

The new foreign mandate will come into force on January 1, 2027 and remain in place until December 31, 2030.

More More Swiss Politics Petition launched to save Swissinfo from government cuts

This content was published on Oct 6, 2025 The Swiss government wants to abolish the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's foreign mandate as part of a savings package. A petition is calling for the preservation of Swissinfo and the international programme.

Read more: Petition launched to save Swissinfo from government

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, approved the 2027-2030 service agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the SBC covering media services for audiences abroad. Funding will be reduced from CHF18.8 million ($23 million) to CHF 10.5 million.

Despite the cuts, the Federal Council said a“comprehensive and high-quality international service” could be maintained.