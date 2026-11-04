Qatar Airways Expands South American Network

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar Airways launched a new service on Wednesday (4) connecting Doha with Caracas, Venezuela, and Bogotá, Colombia. The airline called the launch a significant milestone, saying it is the first Gulf carrier to serve Venezuela and the first to operate direct flights from the Middle East to Bogotá and Caracas.

The addition of Caracas and Bogotá brings Qatar Airways' network in the Americas to 17 destinations. The airline began serving South America in 2010 with flights from Doha to São Paulo, Brazil.

Flights from Doha will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing for Bogotá at 7:35 a.m. and arriving at 4:25 p.m. The aircraft will then fly from Bogotá to Caracas at 5:55 p.m., arriving at 9 p.m., before departing Caracas for Doha at 11:30 p.m. and arriving at 8:35 p.m. the following day. All times are local.

The Doha-Bogotá and Caracas-Doha legs are nonstop.

The airline said the new route reinforces its commitment to expanding global connectivity in the region. Flights are designed to provide connections from Doha's Hamad International Airport to key markets, including Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar Airways serves more than 170 destinations worldwide.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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