Brazil To Flag Deforestation, Emissions At COP31

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The presidency of climate summit COP30, held in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil, will bring two documents to this year's edition to accelerate the implementation of climate commitments: the Roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels in Energy Systems and the Roadmap to Halt and Reverse Deforestation and Forest Degradation by 2030. COP31 will take place in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20.

The two documents were presented on Tuesday (3) in Brasília by COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago and COP30 Executive Director Ana Toni. The roadmaps address two major drivers of global warming: energy accounts for 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while deforestation accounts for 11%.

The release of the two documents fulfills a commitment made by Corrêa do Lago at the end of COP30 and advances a priority of Brazil's COP presidency: strengthening multilateralism. According to the Environment Ministry, the documents are voluntary contributions by the Brazilian presidency, are non-prescriptive and are not subject to negotiations. They will be presented at the conference in Turkey.

The ministry also said the Brazilian government will hold a series of discussions at COP31's Blue Zone, where negotiations between countries take place. Topics to be addressed in panels and debates include climate justice, COP30 legacies, high-level dialogue on sustainable fire management and efforts to combat environmental crimes and achieve zero deforestation. Government agencies and various institutions will organize and take part in the sessions.

Brazil's National Confederation of Industry (CNI) will also have its own space in the Blue Zone, the Implementation Hub Pavilion, in partnership with the World Climate Foundation (WCF). The venue will host public- and private-sector representatives for panels on energy transition, sustainable job creation, industrial decarbonization, carbon markets and climate finance, among other topics.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will attend COP31 next Tuesday (10), when he will hand over the COP presidency to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Other Brazilian figures, including federal lawmaker and former Environment Minister Marina Silva, will also attend the event.

COP31 is jointly hosted by Turkey and Australia, with Türkiye serving as the host country and presiding over the conference, while Australia leads negotiations and coordinates discussions among countries.

Read more:

COP30: Key outcomes of the summit

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/COP30

The post Brazil to flag deforestation, emissions at COP31 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.