Vivopower Reports Unaudited First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results With Revenue Of US$6.8 Million, Net Profit Of US$0.6 Million And Positive Operating Cash Flow Of US$2.1 Million
|US$'000 (unaudited)
|Q1 FY2027
|Q1 FY2026
|Change
|Revenue
|6,767
|-
|n.m.
|Cost of sales
|(4,236
|)
|-
|n.m.
|Gross profit
|2,531
|-
|n.m.
|Gross margin
|37.4
|%
|-
|n.m.
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,737
|)
|(5,525
|)
|(69
|%)
|Other income, net
|19
|54
|(65
|%)
|EBITDA (non-IFRS)
|812
|(5,471
|)
|n.m.
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|577
|(7,375
|)
|n.m.
Figures may not sum due to rounding. n.m. = not meaningful.
Revenue by Business Unit: three months ended September 30, 2026
|US$'000 (unaudited)
|Q1 FY2027
|Q1 FY2026
|Change
|Data centers – Mo i Rana, Norway
|6,461
|-
|n.m.
|Electric vehicles (Tembo)
|306
|-
|n.m.
|Total revenue
|6,767
|-
|n.m.
Figures may not sum due to rounding. n.m. = not meaningful.
Basis of Preparation
The financial information in this press release is unaudited and has been derived from the Company's management accounts for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and the comparative three months ended September 30, 2025. It has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors and may be subject to change.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes EBITDA, which is not a measure defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). VivoPower defines EBITDA as profit/loss for the period before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Management believes this measure helps investors compare operating performance before the effects of financing, taxation and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of cash flow or liquidity. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA to profit/loss for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is set out below.
Reconciliation of Profit/Loss for the period to EBITDA: three months ended September 30, 2026
|US$'000 (unaudited)
|Q1 FY2027
|Q1 FY2026
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|577
|(7,375
|)
|Net interest expense
|-
|1,721
|Income tax
|-
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|235
|183
|EBITDA (non-IFRS)
|812
|(5,471
|)
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
About VivoPower
Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with data center and powered land infrastructure across the Nordics and the GCC regions. The Company's mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends to rely on the protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 only to the extent legally available. Historical and current factual statements are not forward-looking merely because the financial information is unaudited or may be revised. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VivoPower's strategy and how it will carry it out, the expected growth and contribution of its data center business at Mo i Rana, Norway, including its planned conversion to AI data center capacity, its future revenue, margins, EBITDA and cash flows. Words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“should”,“will”,“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others:
- changes to the unaudited financial information once the Company's review and audit processes are complete; the Company's ability to grow revenue from its data center business, secure and keep tenants, and manage power costs; the Company's ability to keep operating cash flow positive, meet its working capital needs (including payments to suppliers), and get financing on acceptable terms; changes in market, economic and regulatory conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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