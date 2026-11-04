Vivopower Reports Unaudited First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results With Revenue Of US$6.8 Million, Net Profit Of US$0.6 Million And Positive Operating Cash Flow Of US$2.1 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue of US$6.5 million, or 95.5% generated from the data center in Mo i Rana, Norway Net profit of US$0.6 million, compared with a net loss of US$7.4 million in Q1 FY2026 EBITDA of US$0.8 million versus EBITDA loss of US$5.5 million in Q1 FY2026 Positive operating cash flow of US$2.1 million LONDON, UK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (Nasdaq: VIVO) (“VivoPower” or the“Company”), a leading B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, being the three months ended September 30, 2026 (“Q1 FY2027”). Q1 FY2027 Financial Highlights Revenue for the quarter was US$6.8 million, compared with no revenue in Q1 FY2026. The data center business at Mo i Rana, Norway, accounted for US$6.5 million, or 95.5% of total revenue. The electric vehicles business (Tembo) represented the balance with revenues of US$0.3 million as a result of the first batch of vehicle fleet deliveries completed during the quarter. Gross profit for the quarter was US$2.5 million, representing a gross margin of 37.4%. This was primarily contributed from the Mo i Rana data center, with a combination of bitcoin mining hosting revenues as well as demand response revenues. The Company recorded a net profit of US$0.6 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of US$7.4 million in Q1 FY2026. VivoPower generated positive EBITDA of US$0.8 million during the quarter, compared with negative EBITDA of US$5.5 million in Q1 FY2026. General and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased by 69% to US$1.7 million, compared with US$5.5 million in Q1 FY2026, notwithstanding a significant scale-up in activities with the data center business. This reflects the Company executing on an AI-native strategy across various support functions, in order to be able to scale productively. Net cash generated from operating activities was US$2.1 million for the quarter, compared with a net cash outflow of US$2.8 million in Q1 FY2026. Q1 FY2027 Corporate and Recent Highlights

Secured a US$50.0 million PIPE convertible preference share financing of which US$17.5 million has been received in cash, US$16.5 million was satisfied by the exchange of AWN shareholder loan principal, with the balance subject to completion of customary bank KYC approvals (July 2026).

Appointed a Group Finance Director with experience in every market that the Group Operates globally in order to strength the Company's finance function (July 2026).

Retired US$28.8 million of AWN shareholder loan principal, of which US$12.3 million was repaid in cash and US$16.5 million was exchanged for convertible preference shares. Approximately US$16 million of outstanding accrued interest is non-interest bearing, classified as an unsecured trade creditor and is allocated to the balance sheet of Tembo (but at this stage still consolidated under VivoPower).

Board approved the establishment of a separate Singapore-headquartered AI infrastructure company to hold 2.2GW non-Nordic portfolio and pipeline, with a planned pre-IPO funding round and independent listing, while retaining de facto control (August 2026). Decided (post quarter end) not to pursue a lease with the tenant announced as preferred on June 29, 2026, given better offers presented in a rising rent market for Nordic powered land. The Group is working to finalize definitive terms with another prospective AI tenant for Mo i Rana and is concurrently progressing project-level financing discussions. (October 2026).

Summary Income Statement: Three months ended September 30, 2026

US$'000 (unaudited) Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Change Revenue 6,767 - n.m. Cost of sales (4,236 ) - n.m. Gross profit 2,531 - n.m. Gross margin 37.4 % - n.m. General and administrative expenses (1,737 ) (5,525 ) (69 %) Other income, net 19 54 (65 %) EBITDA (non-IFRS) 812 (5,471 ) n.m. Profit/(Loss) for the period 577 (7,375 ) n.m.



Figures may not sum due to rounding. n.m. = not meaningful.

Revenue by Business Unit: three months ended September 30, 2026

US$'000 (unaudited) Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Change Data centers – Mo i Rana, Norway 6,461 - n.m. Electric vehicles (Tembo) 306 - n.m. Total revenue 6,767 - n.m.



Figures may not sum due to rounding. n.m. = not meaningful.

Basis of Preparation

The financial information in this press release is unaudited and has been derived from the Company's management accounts for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and the comparative three months ended September 30, 2025. It has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors and may be subject to change.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA, which is not a measure defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). VivoPower defines EBITDA as profit/loss for the period before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Management believes this measure helps investors compare operating performance before the effects of financing, taxation and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of cash flow or liquidity. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA to profit/loss for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is set out below.

Reconciliation of Profit/Loss for the period to EBITDA: three months ended September 30, 2026

US$'000 (unaudited) Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Profit/(Loss) for the period 577 (7,375 ) Net interest expense - 1,721 Income tax - - Depreciation and amortization 235 183 EBITDA (non-IFRS) 812 (5,471 )



Figures may not sum due to rounding.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with data center and powered land infrastructure across the Nordics and the GCC regions. The Company's mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends to rely on the protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 only to the extent legally available. Historical and current factual statements are not forward-looking merely because the financial information is unaudited or may be revised. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VivoPower's strategy and how it will carry it out, the expected growth and contribution of its data center business at Mo i Rana, Norway, including its planned conversion to AI data center capacity, its future revenue, margins, EBITDA and cash flows. Words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“should”,“will”,“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others:



changes to the unaudited financial information once the Company's review and audit processes are complete;

the Company's ability to grow revenue from its data center business, secure and keep tenants, and manage power costs;

the Company's ability to keep operating cash flow positive, meet its working capital needs (including payments to suppliers), and get financing on acceptable terms;

changes in market, economic and regulatory conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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