Taiwan Flagship Showcase Opens At AAPEX 2026, Spotlighting Automotive Innovation And Industry Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From collision repair components to AI-powered vehicle electronics, Taiwanese manufacturers showcase solutions for today's aftermarket and tomorrow's vehicles

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LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan Flagship Showcase at AAPEX 2026 opened Tuesday at the Venetian Expo, bringing together more than 200 Taiwanese suppliers under the TEAM TAIWAN brand. Spanning six product categories, including automotive parts, lighting, electronics, tools, and equipment, the showcase highlights the breadth of Taiwan's aftermarket capabilities. With approximately 45,000 attendees and more than 2,500 exhibitors, AAPEX provides a major international platform for Taiwan to showcase its automotive industry strengths.

Through live product demonstrations, company presentations, and dedicated meeting areas, the showcase offers buyers a firsthand look at Taiwan's manufacturing expertise, from precision replacement parts and repair equipment to advanced automotive electronics and driver-assistance systems. Building on its established strengths in quality and precision manufacturing, Taiwan's suppliers are demonstrating how their capabilities extend to the technologies shaping the next generation of vehicles.

“For buyers, Taiwan offers more than products. We offer dependable partners, responsive service, and a deep supply network. This showcase is also a window into how Taiwan's automotive industry is evolving - from strong manufacturing capabilities to smarter and more innovative solutions. At a time when reliable supply chains matter more than ever, Taiwan is ready to be a partner you can count on,” said Tsui-Chuan Huang, Director of the Economic Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles.

Countdown and Ribbon Cutting Launch Taiwan's Flagship Showcase at AAPEX

Tuesday's Opening Ceremony began with a film on what makes Taiwan a dependable sourcing partner, followed by remarks from Ms. Tsui-Chuan Huang. TAITRA's Tsanyu Kuo then walked buyers through the exhibitor categories and spotlighted four participating companies. A countdown and ribbon cutting with LED animation and sound effects officially launched the showcase, with TAITRA Executive Vice President Joe Chou joining distinguished guests from Taiwan and the United States for the ceremony.

Taiwan Night Brings Suppliers and Buyers Together

Taiwan Night at the San Polo Ballroom closed the first day with an evening built for the relationships that form beyond the show floor. Suppliers, buyers, and industry partners gathered over a Taiwanese buffet and live music blending Western and Taiwanese favorites, with a VIP toast, The Great Taiwan Guess-Off trivia game and prize drawing.

The evening's formal program opened with remarks from Director Tsui-Chuan Huang, followed by a VIP toast featuring TAITRA Executive Vice President Joe Chou and distinguished guests from Taiwan and the United States.

Showcase Highlights: From Collision Parts to Advanced Vehicle Technology

Opening-day guided tours gave buyers and media a closer look at Taiwanese manufacturers serving both traditional aftermarket needs and emerging vehicle technologies. Featured companies included:



Collision and Restoration Parts: CHL Auto Parts offers classic and muscle car restoration parts and collision replacement parts, many CAPA-certified, while CAPA-certified mirror specialist Giving Industrial serves customers in 51 countries with more than 13,000 products.

Advanced Vehicle Technology: Asuka Autotronics designs in-vehicle infotainment, 360-degree around-view cameras, AI dashcams and fleet management systems, including plug-and-play upgrades for popular Toyota, Nissan and Honda models. Heavy-Duty and Core Components: Rich Parts Industrial supplies aftermarket parts for European, Japanese and American heavy-duty trucks, WinTek Sealing Industrial makes ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certified oil seals, and I Yuan Precision Industrial makes automotive motors and cooling fans.



Visitors can also explore the Industry Scenario Zone, where products from 22 Taiwanese companies present the aftermarket supply chain end to end, and the Digital Kiosk Zone, which lets them search all 219 Taiwanese exhibitors at the show.

Programming Continues Through November 5

Tuesday's Demo Show put tire inflation, lubrication and workshop storage products in action, followed by buyer Q&A. On Wednesday, November 4, Pitch Presentations at 10:30 a.m. feature five more companies, followed by a 2:30 p.m. Demo Show highlighting suspension components, wind deflectors, heavy-duty seals and body kits. On November 5 at 10:30 a.m., the Trends to Watch seminar features Michael Chung, Senior Director of Market Intelligence at the Auto Care Association, on the outlook for the North American aftermarket and the issues shaping it, including right to repair. AAPEX attendees are welcome to join these complimentary sessions and can register at .

The showcase is open through Thursday, November 5, at Booth V19622 in the Venetian Expo. For media interviews with exhibitors or TAITRA and TITA representatives, contact Mary Placido at.... Learn more at .

The Taiwan Flagship Showcase at AAPEX 2026 is presented by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the TEAM TAIWAN brand. The platform is scheduled to appear at major trade shows in Europe, the United States and Japan in 2026 and 2027. Learn more at taiwanflagship.taitra.org.tw/en.

Taiwan Flagship Showcase Organizers

About TITA

The Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) is the administrative agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is responsible for a wide variety of international trade activities, including planning trade policies, engaging in international trade cooperation, promoting trade and MICE industry development, and addressing trade barriers and disputes. As an organizer of the Taiwan Flagship Showcase at AAPEX 2026, MOEA brings Taiwan's automotive aftermarket suppliers and technologies to a global stage to foster stronger U.S.–Taiwan collaboration. Visit .

Implemented by TAITRA

About TAITRA

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit, semigovernmental trade promotion organization. Founded in 1970, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and expanding opportunities in foreign markets. TAITRA operates a global network of more than 1,200 specialists across its Taipei headquarters and 60+ branches worldwide. Visit

Media Contact

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

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