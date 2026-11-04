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Logo Lake Forest CA dentist Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID

A prosthodontist and implant dentist in Lake Forest, CAexplains which qualifications patients can check and how to read dental awards

- Dr. Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDSLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients comparing dentists for dental implants, crowns, gum recession treatment or full-mouth reconstruction may encounter claims about professional experience, certifications and awards. Understanding what these credentials mean-and how to verify them-can help patients make informed decisions about their oral health.Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID, a prosthodontist and implant dentist practicing at 24602 Raymond Way, Suite L, Lake Forest, California, encourages patients to look beyond promotional claims and ask questions about a dentist's qualifications, relevant experience and proposed treatment.Understanding experience and complex dental proceduresAccording to the practice, Dr. Narkhede has more than 30 years of professional experience. Relevant experience may help inform treatment planning for complex procedures, including dental implants, bone grafting and full-mouth reconstruction. However, treatment outcomes vary according to individual circumstances, clinical factors and the procedure involved.Patients considering these treatments can ask how frequently a dentist performs the procedure being recommended, what training is relevant to their case, what alternatives are available, and what benefits, risks and limitations they should understand. They may also ask to review appropriate, documented examples of previous cases, subject to patient consent and privacy protections.Credentials patients can verifyPatients can take several practical steps to understand a dentist's professional background.California dental license. Patients can use the Dental Board of California's license lookup to verify a dentist's license status and review available public disciplinary information.Implant dentistry training and professional fellowship. Dr. Narkhede is identified by the practice as an Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). Patients can consult the organization's official information about its fellowship designations and contact the organization if they need clarification about specific requirements. A professional fellowship is distinct from a state license or specialty certification.Gum recession treatment. The practice identifies Dr. Narkhede as a certified provider of the Chao PinholeSurgical Technique, a minimally invasive approach used to treat certain cases of gum recession. Patients can ask about the training involved, whether the technique is appropriate for their condition, and what alternative treatments may be available. Certification details should be confirmed with the relevant training or certification organization before publication.Bone grafting technique. The practice also identifies Dr. Narkhede as offering S.M.A.R.T. (Subperiosteal Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Ridge Augmentation Technique) bone grafting. Patients considering bone augmentation can ask about the dentist's relevant training, the clinical indications for the procedure, potential risks and alternatives. Any claim that Dr. Narkhede is among a limited number of providers should be published only if the number, geographic scope and supporting source can be independently verified.Education. The practice reports that Dr. Narkhede earned BDS and MDS degrees in Prosthodontics from the University of Bombay. These degree titles and the institution's historical name should be confirmed against official educational records before publication.Understanding dental awards and local recognition1) Honorary Fellow, ASMU-I; Fellow of the International Academy of Shape Memory Alloy For Medical Use, Japan. Shape Memory Alloy (Ni-Ti) is presently used in Orthopedics, Endodontics, Orthodontics & Implant Dentistry. 19932) Gold Medal, Dr. P.S. Dastoor Memorial Award, in Dental Anatomy. 19833) Gold Medal, Dr. Peter Souza Carderio Memorial Award, in Prosthetic Dentistry. 19854) Dr. Jimmy N. D. Award, To be the First in Bombay University, in Prosthetic Dentistry. 19855)“Vijay Shree Award”, a national award for the outstanding achievements in the field of Implant Dentistry in India & abroad, New Delhi. 19926) Name included in the directory of "Prominent Personalities of India", a publication from New Delhi. 1993 - 19947)“Glory of India (International) Award,” a national award for the outstanding achievements in the field of Implant Dentistry in India and abroad.8)“National Excellence Award”, a national award for the outstanding achievements in the field of Implant Dentistry in India, New Delhi. 19929)“Vikas Ratna Award”, a national award for the outstanding achievements in the field of Implant Dentistry in India, New Delhi. Implant Dentistry in India, New Delhi.1992Dr. Narkhede's perspective:“Awards and years of experience can be useful starting points, but patients should also verify a dentist's credentials, ask about experience with their specific procedure, and understand the benefits, risks and alternatives in a written treatment plan.”About Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAIDInspired by his father's practice, Dr. Pankaj Narkhede has forged a successful career in cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, and implantology. With nearly 30 years of experience and credentials from top institutions, he offers personalized care that blends innovation and precision, earning recognition on HealthGrades, WebMD, and OpenCare.Media ContactPankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID24602 Raymond Way Suite LLake Forest, CA 92630949-770-0966

Dr. Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS

Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID

+1 949-770-0966

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Recognizing Dr. Pankaj Narkhede: Professional Achievements in Dentistry

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30+ Years, Verified Credentials and Local Recognition: Insights from Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID News Provided By Pankaj R. Narkhede, DDS, MDS, Honored Fellow AAID November 04, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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