APEDA Facilitates Shipment Of 1.3 MT Kullu Pomegranates To Dubai

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of 1.3 metric tonnes of Sinduri variety pomegranates from Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh to Dubai, UAE.

The consignment comprised 650 boxes of 2 kg each and was exported by Uttar Pradesh-based Amama Exports. The pomegranates were procured from local farmers and the Bhuntar Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), which is associated with around 600 farmers.

The Kullu district horticulture administration supported procurement and coordination for the export. Participating farmers received 50 per cent higher price realisation compared with the prevailing domestic market benchmark.

The consignment was flagged off by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev in the presence of representatives of the Horticulture Department, exporters, FPOs and farmers.

The export is part of efforts to develop international market linkages for Himachal Pradesh's horticultural produce beyond its established apple trade.

During FY 2025-26, India exported APEDA-scheduled agricultural and processed food products worth around USD 2.59 billion, with a total volume of approximately 3.81 million tonnes, to the UAE.

(KNN Bureau)

