Odisha Signs 18 Mous Worth Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore At Bharat Renewable Energy Summit

MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha signed 18 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) involving proposed investments of around Rs 1.17 lakh crore on the second day of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Separately, Bondada Engineering Ltd., part of the Bondada Group, signed an MoU with the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board, proposing an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore in renewable energy projects in Goa.

The summit also hosted a ministerial plenary titled“The Next Terawatt”, organised by the International Solar Alliance, CEEW and Energiva Ventures.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, and Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik participated in the discussion.

The plenary focused on integrated energy planning, energy supply and storage, infrastructure resilience, financing for large-scale renewable energy projects, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

Representatives from more than 130 countries, including over 40 ministers, are participating in the summit. Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom are among the country partners.

Thirteen states and Union Territories are showcasing their renewable energy projects, manufacturing capabilities and policy initiatives at the event.

(KNN Bureau)

