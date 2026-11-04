GST E-Commerce Registration Reform To Ease Interstate Expansion For Small Businesses: FISME

MENAFN - KNN India)The simplified GST registration route for eligible e-commerce sellers could help small businesses access customers across states without having to establish separate offices or premises in every market, according to the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).

The federation said small producers often face additional costs when trying to reach customers in unfamiliar markets. Storing goods closer to customers can require multiple state registrations and warehouse arrangements, making nationwide expansion expensive for businesses with limited resources.

Simplified Registration Through E-commerce Warehouses

Rule 14B provides a dedicated registration route for eligible sellers to use an e-commerce operator's warehouse in a state where they do not have a physical business presence.

The facility is subject to prescribed tax eligibility limits and consent from the e-commerce operator. Authentication and verification requirements in the seller's home state also remain applicable.

The registration is limited to supplies made through eligible e-commerce platforms and does not provide a single nationwide GST registration number.

Potential to Expand Market Access

FISME said the simplified route could allow small producers to test demand in regional markets without leasing separate premises solely to meet registration requirements.

Storing products closer to customers could also reduce delivery times, improve repeat purchases and make online sales more economical.

However, it noted that benefits will depend on warehouse charges, cooperation from e-commerce platforms and sellers' ability to manage inventory, stock movement and returns across locations.

Around 9.5 Lakh Sellers Could Benefit

Business Standard has reported that the initiative could potentially benefit around 9.5 lakh small sellers, based on the rollout briefing.

This figure represents a reported potential seller population and should not be treated as a verified count of Udyam-registered MSMEs or businesses that have already adopted the facility.

The actual impact will depend on how many eligible sellers use the route and whether the resulting savings outweigh warehouse and inventory management costs.

A comparison of the cost of reaching three regional markets under the earlier registration arrangement and the simplified route could help assess whether the changes make interstate e-commerce more viable for small producers.

(KNN Bureau)

