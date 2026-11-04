Jitin Prasada Holds Talks In Poland On AI, Semiconductors & Critical Minerals

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada visited Poland on November 2–3 with a business delegation comprising 12 Indian companies to discuss cooperation in trade, investment and technology.

During the visit, Prasada met Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski. Discussions covered cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centres and cybersecurity.

In a meeting with Secretary of State in Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ignacy Niemczycki, Prasada discussed opportunities arising from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, including cooperation in agri-tech, food processing and greater participation of small and medium enterprises.

He also met Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Technology Michal Baranowski to discuss critical minerals, semiconductors and start-up partnerships. The discussions included co-development, co-production and technology transfer under the Make in India initiative.

On November 3, Prasada delivered the opening address at the India-Poland Business Forum organised at the Polish National Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw.

He urged companies from both countries to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment, including those expected to emerge from the India-EU FTA.

The minister also interacted with Indian business representatives and potential Polish investors. He visited Polish IT and software engineering company Transition Technologies and defence company WB Electronics, both of which have business interests in India.

(KNN Bureau)

