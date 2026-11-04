Stelios Pupet Experiments With New Media In Athens Studio
In recent months, Pupet has started experimenting with different media, including pastel pencils, and plans to integrate oil pastels into his larger canvas works. He describes these shifts in his practice as minor, stating,“I think that just things got a little bit more wise,” he told Colossal.
Currently, Pupet has a trio of works in progress at his studio. He also has several murals planned for 2027. His past and ongoing projects include“Current state” ( 2026 ), located at the Columbia records factory in Athens, and“Gefüge” ( 2026 ), in Eberbach, Germany. Other notable works are“Reflection of a whisper” ( 2024 ), an oil on canvas measuring 120 x 160 centimeters, and“Reminiscence” ( 2025 ), also an oil on canvas, measuring 120 x 80 centimeters.
Source: This Is Colossal
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