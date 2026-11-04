SAIC Announces Graduate Application Deadlines For 2027 Admissions

MENAFN - USA Art News) The(SAIC) has announced application deadlines for its graduate programs, which include, anddegrees. The institution also highlighted a newprogram.

Prospective students interested in joining the SAIC community should note the reduced application fee deadline for graduate programs is December 1, followed by the final application deadline on January 10, 2027. SAIC's graduate offerings are recognized among the top two independent art and design programs nationally by US News and World Report, emphasizing experimentation and interdisciplinary exploration.

Further details on programs, application requirements, and the online application portal are available at saic/gradapp. Information on virtual or in-person events, one-on-one admissions counselor meetings, and campus tours can be found at saic/grevents.

We previously reported:

The University at Buffalo's Department of Art is inviting applications for its fully funded, two-year MFA in Studio Art program with a January 15, 2027

Source: Hyperallergic