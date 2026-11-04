Issy Wood's 'Cinematic Crop' Style Fuels Widespread Imitation

MENAFN - USA Art News) British artisthas significantly influenced contemporary painting, with her distinctive aesthetic inspiring a new approach described as the“cinematic crop.” This style, characterized by surprising frames, soft focus, and visually seductive textural effects, is evident in her 12 self-portraits currently on view at thein London.

Wood, 33, achieved international art-world renown and market success through this unique method. She notably declined an offer to join Gagosian in 2020, in her mid-20s, and made her auction debut the following year. Her works often feature mundane objects like kitsch porcelain, shiny puffer jackets, and leather car seats, rendered with a hyperreal, film-like glow, transforming them into“fetishistic fixations” by removing context to create ambiguity.

The artist herself recently told The Telegraph that she frequently receives“images of younger painters who are ripping me off.” Artists such as Rachel Sharpe, Tomas Harker, Jesse Zuo, and Julia Maiuri demonstrate Wood's influence, whether intentionally or through artistic osmosis.

Some artists have found commercial success by adapting Wood's formula. London-based American painter Joseph Yaeger saw a surge in popularity last year, topping Artnet's“Zero to Hero” leaderboard, which tracks spikes in artist searches within the Artnet Price Database. Yaeger joined Modern Art in London and Gladstone Gallery in New York the previous year. His works frequently zoom in on faces, often drawing source material from vintage films, creating a vaguely ominous yet resistant-to-interpretation feel.

Other artists, including Valdrin Thaqi, Shannon Cartier Lucy, and Mia Middleton, also create enigmatic or unsettling imagery without obvious subtext, reflecting a dissociated response to the world. Manchester painter Louise Giovanelli, who joined White Cube in 2022 just before her 30th birthday, also employs the“cinematic crop.” Giovanelli, known for luminous paintings often quoting old films and featuring sumptuous fabric, has a new exhibition opening at the London mega-gallery on November 20.

The acidic, grainy colors seen in Giovanelli's synthetic cloths also appear in works by Jordan Sears, who has acknowledged this influence. Maude Corriveau frequently incorporates shimmering curtains, while Poppy Jones focuses on jacket details like zippers or snap buttons on suede, echoing Wood's coat crops on velvet. Jones also earned a spot on Artnet's“Zero to Hero” list.

Wood's style remains prominent in the commercial art scene. Her painting Self Portrait 91 (2026), depicting the artist in a face mask with a coquettish pout, was a highlight at her gallery Carlos/Ishikawa's booth at last month's Frieze London. Critics at the fair reportedly lamented the scarcity of art addressing contemporary social and political issues.

“Issy Wood: Self-Portraits” is on view through February 28, 2027, at the National Portrait Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London.

Source: Artnet News