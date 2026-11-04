US Museum Visitors Concerned About AI Use In Exhibitions, Survey Shows

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new survey indicates that a significant majority of museum visitors in theare apprehensive about the integration of artificial intelligence into exhibition production and marketing materials. This sentiment reflects a broader societal concern regarding AI.

According to the American Alliance of Museums's (AAM) 2026 survey, only 9 percent of respondents found the use of AI in museum shows acceptable. While 19 percent were open to AI assisting with brainstorming, they objected to its use in exhibition texts. Furthermore, 29 percent had no reservations about AI generating emails from museum officials. The largest group, 43 percent, expected humans to develop all museum content, encompassing exhibitions and communications.

While AI is not yet widely adopted for exhibition creation, a recent New York Times report highlighted several upcoming shows that will incorporate it, though not always in wall texts. For instance, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art plans to feature AI in a virtual reality recreation of James McNeill Whistler's Peacock Room as part of a Tate-organized retrospective for the artist.

The AAM survey also addressed museum attendance, a persistent issue since the 2020 pandemic, which severely curtailed visitorship. Many institutions continue to struggle with recovery. While not directly measuring annual visitor numbers, the survey identified a new challenge: repeat visitation.“In the six years since the pandemic began, this repeat visitation has leveled off into a lower 'new normal' that seems to reflect enduring changes in behavior,” the survey noted.“In other words, it's not whether people are visiting museums that's causing attendance shortfalls; it's how often.”

On a more positive note, the survey revealed shifts in museum demographics. Historically, audiences were“whiter, older, and more educated than Americans on average.” Now, the data shows that only 47 percent of museum visitors hold a college degree, only 35 percent are white (non-Hispanic or Latine), and only 26 percent are 60 or older. In fact, white respondents are the most likely to report“never” visiting museums, while Asians and Asian Americans are the most frequent visitors. Adults over 60 are the least likely age group to have visited in the past year, whereas parents or guardians of minor children are the most likely.

The public also appears committed to museum inclusivity. The AAM survey stated,“While younger people and liberals show the most inclusive attitudes, the majority of all age segments and the majority of conservatives still fall on the side of inclusion,” even as the current Trump administration reportedly seeks to change this. The survey's findings have a direct connection to American cultural institutions, offering insights into evolving visitor expectations and demographics across the country.

Source: ARTnews