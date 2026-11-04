Three Quarters Of Parents Say Children's Imaginations Are Being Held Back

Three quarters of parents say their children's imaginations are being held back by screen time, homework and packed schedules.

A poll of 2,000 parents found youngsters spending too much time on digital devices (49 per cent) was the biggest barrier to them being more creative.

Along with homework (47 per cent), busy morning and evening routines (29 per cent) and not having enough free time after school (20 per cent).

But 62 per cent admitted their own work commitments often get in the way of them helping their child with creative activities.

Furthermore, half of parents put it down to their own tiredness, and 40 per cent pointed to household chores, with cooking the evening meal cited by 39 per cent.

Parenting expert Sue Atkins has teamed up with Ben's Original, which commissioned this research, to help parents take the pressure off mealtimes and allow families to find more time to be creative together.

Sue Atkins said:“Creativity doesn't have to mean expensive toys, elaborate activities or hours spent making things.

“Some of the loveliest opportunities for children to use their imaginations happen in everyday moments - helping prepare dinner, inventing stories or simply chatting around the table.

“When children are invited to join in, experiment and have fun without worrying about getting things right, they're building confidence, curiosity and connection.”

The findings come as Ben's Original partnered with BBC Children in Need, releasing limited-edition Pudsey microwaveable rice packs and launching its“Do Something Great with Every Plate” campaign, pledging £200,000 to support children and young people facing challenges across the UK.

The study also found 84 per cent of parents believe children are under more pressure than ever, and 56 per cent admitted to their little one avoiding creating things for fear of 'getting it wrong'.

School tests and grades (57 per cent), expectations from adults (49 per cent) and fear of being laughed at (48 per cent) were among the contributing factors to this.

However, 41 per cent of parents are keen to enjoy more imaginative activities with their children.

Those who want to encourage creativity do so to help their child's confidence and self-expression (75 per cent), happiness and mood (68 per cent) and mental health and emotional wellbeing (64 per cent).

With parents noticing their children are happier (31 per cent), calmer (23 per cent), and more confident (20 per cent).

Celebrity Ashley Banjo joined members of Devas Youth Club [] to help unleash their creativity by painting custom designs onto plates, followed by a DIY dinner.

Ashley Banjo said:“Let's be honest, finding the time to sit down and do anything creative with the kids when life is moving at a million miles an hour can feel impossible.

“As a dancer, you quickly learn that you're not going to get every move right first time.

"You have to give it a go, get things wrong and keep going; that's all part of the fun.

“I loved seeing the kids at the youth club this week, seeing them lose themselves in creativity, then sit down for a meal together.

“It was a reminder of why spaces and wider initiatives like this are so important in local communities."

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TOP 10 THINGS THAT HOLD KIDS BACK FROM BEING CREATIVE:

Screen time

Schoolwork or homework

Busy evening routine

Busy morning routine

A busy schedule of lessons or structured activities

Not enough free time after school

The cost of activities or materials

Not having friends nearby to play with

Safety concerns

Not enough space at home