Brits Spend Nearly Four Days A Year On Their Phone Doing 'Life Admin' For Others

Brits spend nearly four days a year on their phone doing 'life admin' jobs - for other people.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they take on a multitude of tasks every day for loved ones through their phones, including family organising (22 per cent), social planning (17 per cent) and being an unofficial therapist (14 per cent).

These unofficial 'jobs' take an average of one hour and 50 minutes a week, totting up to just over 95 hours a year - the equivalent of nearly four whole days.

But most don't mind, saying the tasks make them feel useful (38 per cent), trusted (29 per cent) and needed (26 per cent).

It also emerged Gen Z spends an average of more than 36 hours a week overall on their mobile - but phone calls are only the seventh most common task they use them for.

Social media apps (67 per cent), WhatsApp (64 per cent) and listening to music and podcasts (59 per cent) were the top ways Gen Z use their devices.

Watching videos or streaming content (59 per cent), online banking (58 per cent) and taking photos or videos (58 per cent) also ranked higher than using their phone to call someone (56 per cent).

But for those aged 65 and over, making and receiving calls are still the most common uses for a mobile (78 per cent), along with sending text messages (72 per cent).

Across the generations, WhatsApp emerged as the main way people stay in touch through messages and calls, ahead of their phone's built-in messaging service.

To celebrate the value of these everyday interactions, Tesco Mobile [] enlisted TV personality and presenter, Vogue Williams, as its first-ever 'Data Warden', taking to the streets of London to reward unsuspecting

Brits caught using their phones to stay in touch.

Rather than receiving a penalty, Vogue surprised those using their phone, either calling friends, scrolling, sending voice notes or messaging loved ones with 'Phoney Fines' – a fake fine designed to reward people.

Each 'Phoney Fine' revealed a surprise gift card, celebrating everyday connections with Tesco Mobile Pay as you go Essentials.

Vogue Williams said: "We're always being told we spend too much time on our phones, and I'm definitely guilty of being glued to mine.

“But half the time we're checking in on friends, making someone laugh or helping sort the latest drama.

“I love that Tesco Mobile is celebrating those everyday moments and giving something back to people for staying connected."

The study also found 76 per cent of all those polled believe the everyday interactions they have through their handsets play an important role in keeping relationships strong.

In fact, 42 per cent have had their mood lifted by something sent to their phone, whether it was a funny photo (62 per cent), a thoughtful message (58 per cent) or good news from someone (56 per cent).

And 60 per cent feel closer to someone when they regularly swap photos or videos.

On average, Brits take one hour and 17 minutes to reply to a message, according to the OnePoll research.

Yet people seem divided on messaging etiquette, with some feeling guilty about replying to a text instantly (27 per cent) while others confessed to taking hours or days to respond (24 per cent).

And while Gen Z believes a video call is the best way to feel connected to someone, for those 65 and over a traditional phone call does the job.

Laura Joseph, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile, said: "Our phones play an important role in helping us stay connected, and it's often the small interactions that matter most.”

TOP 10 WAYS GEN Z USE THEIR PHONES

1. Browsing social media (67 per cent)

2. Messaging on WhatsApp (64 per cent)

3. Listening to music or podcasts (59 per cent)

4. Watching videos and streaming content (59 per cent)

5. Online banking (58 per cent)

6. Taking photos or videos (58 per cent)

7. Making and receiving phone calls (56 per cent)

8. Sending text messages (56 per cent)

9. Sending messages on social media apps (55 per cent)

10. Reading or sending emails (53 per cent)