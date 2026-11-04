Missionirnewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) Reports Fiscal Q1 2027 Results, Advances Carangas Silver-Gold Project

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New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ended Sept. 30, 2026, including a net loss attributable to equity holders of $1.42 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $750,000, or $0.00 per share, in the prior-year period. The company reported working capital of $35.94 million as of Sept. 30, 2026, with quarterly operating expenses of $1.44 million, investment income of $320,000 and a foreign exchange loss of $290,000. Capitalized project expenditures totaled approximately $1.37 million across its Silver Sand, Carangas and Silverstrike projects during the quarter.

New Pacific also highlighted progress at its Carangas Silver-Gold Project in Bolivia, where its local partner signed 30-year administrative mining contracts covering approximately 39 square kilometers, pending legislative ratification. The company holds a 98% economic interest in the project and filed an updated preliminary economic assessment in August 2026 outlining a post-tax net present value of $2.65 billion at a 5% discount rate, an internal rate of return of 35.9% and a projected 19-year mine life. The assessment estimates initial capital costs of $644.5 million and a post-tax payback period of 2.4 years, based on specified metal price assumptions.

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About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing two permitting stage precious metals projects in Bolivia. Its Silver Sand project in Potosí has the potential to become one of the world's largest silver mines. The Carangas Silver–Gold project in Oruro strengthens the Company's portfolio through scale, robust economics, and regional exploration potential. With near a decade of operating experience in Bolivia, New Pacific has earned the confidence of its stakeholders and shareholders.

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