Investornewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Appoints Former Boart Longyear CEO Jeffrey Olsen To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Energy Fuels Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a U.S.-based uranium and rare earth elements producer, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Olsen to its board of directors, where he will also serve as a financial expert on the Audit Committee. Olsen brings decades of financial, commercial and operational leadership experience in the global mining industry, including serving as president and CEO of Boart Longyear Group from 2016 to 2024 and as its chief financial officer from 2014 to 2016. During his tenure, he led restructuring initiatives, strengthened the company's capital structure and advanced its drilling technology and orebody intelligence capabilities.

Before joining Boart Longyear, Olsen spent 18 years at Rio Tinto in senior financial and commercial positions, including chief commercial officer of Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium and chief financial officer roles at Rio Tinto Minerals and Rio Tinto Borax. He currently serves as a nonexecutive director of Dyno Nobel Ltd. and Savage Companies, where he also chairs the Audit Committee. Energy Fuels President and CEO Ross Bhappu said Olsen's mining industry leadership and financial expertise will support the company's strategy and continued expansion of its critical materials businesses.

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About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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