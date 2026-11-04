Rockbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Raises El Domo Construction Budget To $298.2 Million, Delays Production To November 2027

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announced an updated construction budget and schedule for its El Domo Project in Ecuador. The revised budget totals $298.2 million, an increase of $14.6 million from the $283.6 million estimate released Feb. 4, 2026. The increase primarily reflects higher diesel fuel costs following the elimination of Ecuadorian fuel subsidies, additional water management infrastructure, power supply requirements and processing plant construction costs. These increases were partially offset by $9.8 million in budget reductions, including construction efficiencies and a lower contingency allowance.

Silvercorp also announced a four-month delay in its anticipated production schedule, with production now targeted for November 2027, subject to weather conditions and contractor performance. The delay follows extended rainfall attributed to Super El Nino, which has affected tailings storage facility construction and water management work. As of Sept. 30, 2026, the company had spent $90.9 million on the project, with $207.3 million in remaining budgeted expenditures. Site preparation for the processing plant has been completed, foundation construction is underway and most processing equipment has been ordered.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

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