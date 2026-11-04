Foxconn Eyes Becoming A Leading Manufacturer Of Quantum Computers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Foxconn is preparing to explore a new opportunity in the technology industry as interest in quantum computing continues to grow. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer wants to establish itself as the world's biggest producer of quantum computers by building machines for businesses developing the technology.

Analysts are wondering what quantum computing firms like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) would see as the key benefits and challenges of working with a company like Foxconn as their contract manufacturer of...

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