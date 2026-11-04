Global Coal Demand Is Outstripping Supply, Bank Of America Says

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent report from Bank of America (BofA) has revealed that global demand for coal is outstripping supply, with Asian countries accounting for most of the rise in coal demand. Analysts from the bank project a rise in thermal coal prices during the winter as high natural gas prices push countries to seek alternative sources of energy.

These prevailing market conditions position firms like Frontieras North America Inc. to benefit from the anticipated increases in...

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