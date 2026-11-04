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Bawden Capital Says Precious Metal Selloff Offers Unique Buying Opportunity


Date: 2026-11-04 02:08:32

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Many investors are getting increasingly frustrated by the way the prices of gold and silver are struggling. Precious metals have been battered as benchmark lending rates rise around the world and increase the opportunity cost of owning these metals. However, Bawden Capital's founder Jen Bawden says this market correction offers a unique opportunity that only appears once in a very long time.

These conditions give savvy investors and companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) a measure of confidence that the current correction will sooner or later reverse in...

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