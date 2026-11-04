Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Signs Nonbinding LOI For Up To 7 MW Of AI Data Center Capacity, Potentially Exceeding $100 Million In Revenue

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooks Campus No. 1 Inc., has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent and expression of interest with Cascadia Industries Ltd., doing business as Cascadia Power, regarding up to 7 megawatts (MW) of liquid-cooled colocation capacity at Brooks Campus #1 in Alberta, Canada. The proposed arrangement, involving a client represented by Cascadia, could generate more than $100 million in contracted revenue over an initial five-year term if definitive agreements are executed. The natural gas-powered artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) facility is being developed and operated by BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. and is designed to support NVIDIA GB300 NVL72-class infrastructure.

Under the proposed terms, initial capacity would become available six months after execution of a binding agreement, with full capacity targeted within 12 to 14 months. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately $20 million to $25 million in annual revenue. The prospective client would also have an option for an additional 3 MW at a nearby second site. The expression of interest includes a 30-day exclusivity period for negotiations and advances FingerMotion's previously announced 99 MW Alberta power and computing program. The company cautioned that there is no assurance definitive agreements will be reached or that the contemplated capacity will be contracted.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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