Miningnewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Welcomes Greenland Parliament Approval Of Trilateral Arctic Security Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical minerals developer, welcomed the Greenland Parliament's approval of a trilateral security agreement among Greenland, Denmark and the United States aimed at strengthening Arctic and North Atlantic security and cooperation among Western allies. The agreement, signed in September at the United Nations General Assembly, received parliamentary approval in a 16-0 vote, with seven abstentions, and is expected to undergo further consideration in Denmark.

Greenland Mines President Bo Møller Stensgaard said the agreement underscores Greenland's growing strategic importance and the role of critical minerals in supporting defense systems and advanced technologies. The company is advancing its Sarfartoq rare earths and Skaergaard precious metals projects as part of its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy, which seeks to connect Greenland's mineral resources with processing facilities and industrial customers in the United States and allied nations.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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