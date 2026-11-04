Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Advances Broad Strategy Anchored By Science, Disciplined Growth

The scale of the need for neurological solutions is enormous; the World Health Organization reports that more than three billion people live with a neurological condition. Quantum focuses on neurodegenerative, metabolic and alcohol misuse disorders, pursuing a strategy that pairs pharmaceutical research with commercialization partnerships and licensing structures designed to support multiple potential revenue streams. The most advanced piece of the neurodegenerative strategy is Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity designed to address demyelination.

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Brain disorders touch more lives than almost any other area of medicine, yet they remain among the hardest to treat. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is taking on that challenge with a diversified strategy that spans clinical drug development, consumer wellness and royalty-based partnerships.

The scale of the need is enormous. The World Health Organization reported that more than three billion people were living with a neurological condition in 2021. The overall burden of disability, illness and premature death from these conditions rose...

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