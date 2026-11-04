Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Eyes Opportunities Beyond Standard Peptides As Policy Opens Pharmacy And Telehealth Channels

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

The federal government is working on an interim peptide access policy that would let specialty pharmacies to produce certain peptides while formal rulemaking proceeds. Adaptogenics plans to develop delivery technologies to improve the stability, exposure, administration and performance of selected peptides. The company has also acquired nutritional research assets developed by Berkwood Research to support a GLP-1 companion initiative.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made his view plain. Americans, he said, are going to buy peptides anyway, so the government should make sure they come from inspected sources. That push could reshape how peptides reach patients, opening new opportunities for pharmacies, telehealth platforms and companies with something more to offer than standard ingredients. Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is positioning itself for that shift.

Kennedy laid out his case in a Fox News appearance this month, explaining that the administration is working on an interim access policy that would let specialty pharmacies produce certain peptides while formal rulemaking proceeds. The report cited estimates...

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