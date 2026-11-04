FREELANDER 8 Takes The Spotlight At 2026 Chery International User Summit

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) International guests experienced the new SUV on and off road in Wuhu, getting a first-hand look at FREELANDER's intelligent all-terrain capability and distinctive design.

Wuhu, China / Timesnewswire / November 4, 2026 – FREELANDER 8 took centre stage at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, held in Wuhu, China, from 19 to 23 October. Hosted by Chery Auto, the event welcomed international guests to the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8 and to FREELANDER Nightfall, the brand evening. Together, the experiences offered a closer look at the next chapter of FREELANDER.

First introduced in 1997, the original Freelander became associated with distinctive design, everyday versatility and the freedom to venture beyond familiar roads. Today, FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. Its identity combines British design heritage, practical intelligent innovation and all-terrain capability within a standalone global brand.

The brand slogan“Beyond the Legend” expresses the ambition to build on this heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

A Fresh Expression of a Familiar Character

As the brand's first model, FREELANDER 8 brings a confident new look to the name. Its upright silhouette, bold proportions and distinctive front-end design combine a sense of adventure with a contemporary presence. It is a vehicle designed to feel equally at home against a city skyline or a mountain backdrop.

For many drivers, a car is more than a practical way to get from one place to another. It can also be an expression of personality and a companion for the moments that matter, from the daily commute to an unplanned weekend escape.

That balance between everyday life and the desire to explore is central to FREELANDER's new identity.

Made for Everyday Life, Inspired by Exploration

Adventure does not always mean travelling to the farthest destination. Sometimes, it begins with a different route home, a spontaneous drive out of the city or a weekend spent exploring somewhere new with friends and family.

FREELANDER 8 reflects this broader idea of freedom. Its design speaks to an outdoor spirit, while its modern approach to comfort, connectivity and versatility is intended to fit naturally into contemporary lifestyles.

The new FREELANDER vision is about making room for both sides of life: the familiar routines of the city and the excitement of what lies beyond it.

British Design Heritage Meets Intelligent Technology

JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. At the Summit in Wuhu, guests saw this combination brought to life through on-road and all-terrain driving sessions, as well as at FREELANDER Nightfall.

The partnership gives new direction to a name with a long-standing connection to exploration. It carries the brand's British design heritage into a landscape increasingly shaped by electrification, digital features and changing expectations of mobility.

For FREELANDER, technology is not simply about adding more features. It is about supporting a driving experience that feels intuitive, comfortable and ready for a variety of journeys.

The Beginning of a New Journey

The automotive world has changed considerably since 1997, and so have drivers' ideas of premium travel, flexibility and freedom. The 2026 Chery International User Summit offered guests a first-hand look at how FREELANDER fits into today's lifestyles.

With the introduction of FREELANDER 8, the brand is looking ahead while staying connected to the spirit that made its name familiar in the first place.