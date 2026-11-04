TAILG Showcases Long-Range Technology And A Versatile Product Lineup At EICMA 2026

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) MILAN / Timesnewswire / November 4, 2026 – The 83rd International Motorcycle Exhibition (EICMA) opened at Fiera Milano. Returning for its fourth consecutive year, TAILG showcased 16 models under its brand promise,“TOGETHER, GO FURTHER.” Through product displays, interactive experiences and business exchanges, the global mobility technology brand presented its long-range technologies and diverse mobility solutions to international buyers and partners, further advancing its global expansion.

Since its EICMA debut in 2023, TAILG has continued to expand its product portfolio and international presence. Its four-year journey reflects both the brand's growth and the increasing global recognition of its technological capabilities. Every model on display embodies more than two decades of research and development.

Innovation and Design Shine in Milan

Distinctive brand visuals, thoughtfully arranged product displays and open spaces for discussion made the TAILG booth a welcoming destination for visitors to explore its products and technologies.

The T91 Ultra-L on display brings technology and style together. Its meteor-inspired design and flowing lines create a commanding flagship presence, while a smart cockpit integrating navigation, music and vehicle information extends its futuristic appeal from styling to the riding experience. After exploring its design and smart features, young visitors remarked,“It strikes just the right balance between technology and practicality.”

Beyond its design, the T91 Ultra-L delivers smooth, responsive power through its high-performance electric drivetrain. Automotive-grade fast charging further improves charging efficiency, providing practical support for convenient longer-distance travel. Together, its power and charging capabilities let riders enjoy the journey while planning commutes and outings with greater flexibility.

Behind TAILG's outstanding products are its R&D expertise and collaborative approach to innovation. Drawing on more than 2,000 patented technologies, TAILG integrates four technology platforms-energy, power, intelligence and charging-into a comprehensive long-range system that helps riders go further. It also continues to explore sodium-ion batteries, hydrogen energy and smart technologies, accelerating the practical application of its research. Alongside strengthening its in-house R&D, TAILG deepens global collaboration. In 2026, TAILG established a strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), advancing a new model for green mobility worldwide through Green Ride Africa.

Connecting Global Markets, Creating New Opportunities

Competing globally requires both strong performance and design, as well as an understanding of how people travel in different regions. TAILG's exhibition lineup covered urban commuting, commercial operations and family outings, giving international buyers a range of products to explore and discuss.

European visitors who value practicality and riding comfort were drawn to the F91 Ultra-L. Its mecha-inspired styling and distinctive dual-headlight front end create a striking appearance, while a wider seat and fast charging balance comfort with efficiency for urban travel. After exploring the model, visitors described its features as well suited to everyday needs-a dependable companion for commuting.

Designed for the operational needs of African riders, the TK76 features an extended rear rack, reinforced load-carrying construction and large-diameter wheels, supporting cargo transport and reliable riding on challenging roads. Fast battery swapping reduces charging downtime, helping improve productivity in frequent-use applications such as deliveries and goods collection.

In Europe, TAILG has established a presence in countries including Belgium and Greece, supported by distribution and service networks, and is deepening its local operations. Through EICMA, it is pursuing further opportunities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America, accelerating its global development.

Four consecutive years of standout appearances in Milan underscore TAILG's long-term commitment to global expansion and better mobility for users worldwide. Looking ahead, TAILG will work with partners around the world to make low-carbon mobility part of more people's lives, helping every journey go further.

TOGETHER, GO FURTHER.