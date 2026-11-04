QNB Group Advances Regional Capital Markets Connectivity At The Network Forum Middle East 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group has reinforced its role in supporting regional capital market development at The Network Forum Middle East 2026 in Oman, highlighting the importance of institutional banking expertise, custody capabilities and cross-border connectivity in facilitating investment across the region.

The forum brought together financial institutions, exchanges, central asset managers, and other market participants to explore the developments shaping the region's capital markets and post-trade landscape, with discussions focused on improving market access, attracting international investment and advancing digital innovation.

Discussions highlighted the importance of ensuring that market reforms deliver practical benefits for investors. While regional markets have made progress in improving access and modernising their systems, challenges remain in simplifying investment processes and enabling faster, more efficient transactions across borders. These developments reinforce the need for greater collaboration between financial institutions and market participants to support regional market growth.

These priorities align with QNB Group's approach to institutional banking, which combines local market knowledge with international capabilities to support clients operating across multiple jurisdictions. Through its custody and securities services, the Group supports global custodians, financial institutions, asset managers and government entities, helping facilitate access to regional investment opportunities.

Oman represents an important part of this regional connectivity. With an established presence in the Sultanate since 2007, QNB Oman provides corporate banking, trade finance, cash management and treasury solutions that support local businesses and institutional clients.

The forum's focus on market modernisation was particularly relevant to Oman, following its transition to a T+2 settlement cycle in September 2026. Through its local presence and access to the Group's wider international network, QNB Oman supports trade, investment and financial activity between the Sultanate and regional and international markets.

QNB Group's strategic agreement with State Street, announced earlier this year, further demonstrates its commitment to advancing custody services and strengthening international investor connectivity.

The collaboration aims to develop a new custody servicing model in Qatar, combining QNB's local market expertise with State Street's global capabilities. This approach reflects a broader industry priority discussed at the forum: bringing together local market access and international service expertise to support more efficient investment flows and strengthen market accessibility.

Abdulla Hashim al-Sada, senior executive vice president for Group Asset and Wealth Management at QNB Group, said: "As capital markets across the region continue to evolve, their ability to attract international investment will increasingly depend on the strength of the infrastructure and services that connect investors to opportunities. Strong custody infrastructure, efficient post-trade services and seamless cross-border connectivity are essential to building confidence in regional markets and supporting their international competitiveness.

"At QNB Group, we combine deep regional market knowledge with institutional banking expertise, an extensive international network and strategic partnerships to support the evolving needs of institutional investors. Through these capabilities, we aim to strengthen cross-border investment, support development of capital markets and create long-term value for our clients."

QNB Group Capital Market The Network Forum Middle East 2026