Commercial Bank, Invest Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership To Support Foreign Investment, Business Growth In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commercial Bank and Invest Qatar, the country's Investment Promotion Agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in support of foreign investment, business establishment, and economic growth in Qatar.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations, combining Commercial Bank's financial expertise and service capabilities with Invest Qatar's role in attracting and facilitating investment into the country.

The partnership aims to enhance support for international investors entering the Qatari market and contribute to the country's ambitions to further strengthen its position as a leading destination for business and investment.

Under the MoU, Invest Qatar will facilitate engagement between Commercial Bank and prospective foreign investors and companies exploring opportunities in Qatar.

Commercial Bank will provide a range of banking products and services designed to support investors and businesses as they establish and expand their operations in the country, including tailored service offerings, dedicated relationship support, and onboarding solutions for employees relocating to Qatar.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for joint initiatives, knowledge-sharing programmes, publications, and collaboration on events that promote Qatar's evolving financial and business ecosystem. Both organisations will also work towards integrating their digital platforms to facilitate a more seamless and efficient account opening process for investors and businesses operating in Qatar.

Fahad Badar, EGM Chief Wholesale and International Banking officer of Commercial Bank, said: "Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for investment, innovation, and business growth. Through this partnership with Invest Qatar, we are reinforcing Commercial Bank's commitment to supporting the companies and entrepreneurs that choose Qatar as a base for their growth ambitions.

“By combining our banking expertise with Invest Qatar's investment promotion efforts, we aim to make it easier for investors to establish and grow their presence in Qatar, while contributing to the continued development and diversification of the national economy."

Jassim al-Naama, Chief Government and Corporate Affairs officer at Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to expand our network of strategic partnerships through this collaboration with Commercial Bank. Partnering with leading financial institutions plays an important role in strengthening Qatar's investment ecosystem and providing international investors with seamless access to integrated financial solutions and tailored support. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to facilitating investment, creating new opportunities for businesses and supporting Qatar's continued growth as a leading global investment destination.”

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of Commercial Bank and Invest Qatar to enhancing the investor experience, fostering collaboration, and supporting Qatar's long-term economic development objectives.

Commercial Bank Invest Qatar Investment Promotion Agency