Arbitration Conference Concludes With Recommendations On Advance Dispute Resolution

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber presented recommendations of the '6th World Conference on Arbitration' on Advance Dispute Resolution (ADR).

QICCA secretary general Ibrahim Shahbek presented the recommendations during the closing session Wednesday, in the presence of QICCA vice chairman Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali al-Thani, and a group of judges, arbitrators, and legal experts from around the world.

The recommendations emphasised strengthening complementarity between the judiciary and arbitration, modernising arbitration legislation, and establishing guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in arbitral proceedings while safeguarding confidentiality, privacy, and the independence and impartiality of arbitrators.

They also called for encouraging arbitration centres to adopt modern technologies, promoting mediation and other amicable dispute resolution methods, particularly in investment disputes, and upholding the highest standards of integrity, independence, impartiality, and professional ethics.

Furthermore, the recommendations highlighted the importance of training young arbitrators and mediators, enhancing women's participation in arbitration, and expanding cooperation among arbitration centres, judicial institutions, and academic bodies across the Gulf and Arab regions.

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, who is also chairman of QICCA, attended part of the sessions of the closing day and met with a number of participants.

The conference also stressed the need to exchange expertise, publish relevant arbitral awards and judicial principles, and continue research and professional dialogue to shape the future of arbitration while balancing technological progress with the requirements of justice.

On the sidelines of the conference's closing day, QICCA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Mediation and Arbitration at the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the UAE.

Shahbek signed the MoU on behalf of QICCA, while Dr Ibrahim Shawqi Jawhar signed on behalf of the Ras Al Khaimah Centre. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah al-Qamzi, ambassador of the UAE to Qatar; Sheikh Dr Thani; Ali Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, acting general manager of Qatar Chamber; and Dr Rashid al-Nuaimi, director general of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber.

QICCA ADR judiciary Arbitration