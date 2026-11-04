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HH The Amir Issues Traffic Law


Date: 2026-11-04 02:05:34

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Wednesday Law No. 19 of 2026, promulgating the Traffic Law.

The law is effective and set to be published in the official gazette.

Traffic Law Qatar HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

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Gulf Times

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