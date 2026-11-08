GTM & AI Operator Aakash Sinha Debuts Alterstride, Field Notes On B2B GTM In The AI Age

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

AI has reached deeper into B2B go-to-market than any shift of the last decade, and most teams are rebuilding how they work without a map. Aakash Sinha, GTM & AI Operator, built AlterStride (), a home for playbooks, essays and operator conversations on how B2B GTM actually works in the AI age.

AlterStride - Aakash Sinha, GTM & AI Operator

"Every GTM team I talk to is rebuilding how it works, and most are figuring it out alone," said Sinha. "AlterStride exists to put what I've learned, and what other operators have shared with me, in one place, so teams can find their stride faster."

Sinha writes from the seat, not the sidelines. Over ten years in B2B SaaS across HR Tech, Legal Tech and Sales Tech, he was the first marketing hire at multiple venture-backed startups and took two of them from single-digit customer counts to more than 200 customers in North America. Today he runs a selective fractional practice, building and operating AI-native GTM systems inside live B2B companies, much of it under NDA, which means the material on AlterStride blends a decade of proven GTM fundamentals with what is working right now in the AI age.

That distinction is the point of the brand. He calls himself an operator, not a thought leader, and AlterStride is built on that difference. AI made advice free: anyone with an AI tool can sound like a go-to-market expert, and B2B feeds are full of fluent, 7/10 advice and playbooks written by people who often do not run the motion they describe. "What you learn from running the play yourself is the one thing AI can't generate,” said Sinha.“The pipeline that never converted, the event that outperformed the ad budget, the outbound sequence you had to rewrite four times. AlterStride is where I share that .”

The work on AlterStride reflects that standard. Its free B2B GTM playbook lay out step-by-step systems for outbound, LinkedIn and events, written at the level of what to do on day one and what to do in week nine. The 90-day outbound sprint assumes no agency and no big budget, just one or two people willing to do the work; the LinkedIn playbook orders the motion post, connect, engage, message, because the DM only works when the rest comes first. Essays cover how AI is reshaping customer success and post-sales, how AI search decides which brands to cite, why account-based marketing is a commitment rather than a campaign, and why small events pay back.

Long-form conversations on the GTM & AI Operators Show, Sinha's YouTube series at youtube/@GTMAIOperators, bring in operators such as Kushagra Tiwari, principal GTM engineer at Starbridge; Mason Cosby, founder of Scrappy ABM; and Nitya Chidambaram, founder of HeyAmos, on the decisions behind their results, including the ones that failed.

AlterStride is deliberately small today: three playbooks and the first eight essays, with more of both already in production. Sinha describes it as field notes - a starting point, not the catalog.

Sinha is clear that the position is not anti-AI. His own practice is AI-native, and much of the material teaches operators how to run GTM with AI systems doing the heavy lifting.“When you've done the work, AI multiplies it,” said Sinha.“When you haven't, AI is all there is and it shows.”

Sinha describes his role as the AI Native GTM Operator, someone who builds and runs AI powered go-to-market systems but keeps the judgment calls for themselves. AlterStride is written for people stepping into that role, from GTM operators, B2B marketers and founders to the RevOps and GTM engineering teams taking their companies from zero to one and one to ten in the AI age.

About AlterStride

AlterStride () is from Aakash Sinha, a GTM & AI Operator: conversations, playbooks, opinions and fractional work on how B2B GTM works successfully in the AI age. Its AI-native GTM practice works with select B2B companies on outbound, content for AI search, events, brand, and GTM fundamentals. AlterStride also publishes the GTM & AI Operators Show. Website:

About Aakash Sinha

Aakash Sinha is a GTM & AI Operator based in Bengaluru, India, with around ten years of experience building go-to-market engines across HR Tech, Legal Tech, and Sales Tech. He has been the first marketing hire at multiple venture-backed startups, scaling two of them from early customers to 200+ in North America. An Entrepreneur First alumnus, he hosts the GTM & AI Operators Show (@GTMAIOperators).





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