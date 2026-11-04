Texas Goes Blue: What Gina Hinojosa's Win Means For AI Data Centers And Stocks Like MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, CRWV



Hinojosa has campaigned for a temporary Texas-wide pause on new data centers until lawmakers pass protections.

Hyperscaler stocks MSFT, AMZN and GOOGL slide, with a bigger drop in neocloud shares. Some stock market commentators said concerns about a slowdown in data center buildout were overblown or already priced in by investors.

In a major shakeup, Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than 30 years on Tuesday, toppling one of the nation's most prominent Republican governors and supporters of President Donald Trump, Greg Abbott. Dem. James Talarico won the state's Senate seat, defeating Rep. Ken Paxton.

The elections are significant as Hinojosa is seen to be critical of the breakneck buildout of AI data centers, a key part of the AI boom that is bringing billions of dollars in sales for chip, infrastructure and software companies.

In July, Hinojosa called for a temporary Texas-wide pause on new data centers until lawmakers pass protections. Her proposals include requiring data centers to pay for transmission infrastructure, screening projects for grid impacts, ending tax breaks and giving communities more say. She has repeated the calls during her campaign.

Democrats' Win Weighs On AI Trade

Investors and analysts believe a pause or added costs could slow new data center construction and, in turn, constrain AI computing capacity. They fear that a major Democratic win could strengthen the growing nationwide push for data center restrictions.

Texas is home to data centers operated by Google, AWS, Microsoft, Meta and Oracle, as well as AI campuses developed by Crusoe for customers including OpenAI, Oracle, Microsoft and Google. Several companies are expanding or building new Texas campuses.

Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate and are on the brink of taking the House in a widespread repudiation of Trump, according to the latest reporting by the Associated Press. Official certification of results comes weeks later.

Tech Stocks Plunge

Stock futures fell sharply as election results rolled in, with cloud stocks dropping sharply overnight.

Hyperscalers Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) fell 0.4% to 1% ahead of Wednesday, while Oracle (ORCL) fell sharply by 2.3%. Neocloud stocks CoreWeave (CRWV) and Iren Ltd. (IREN) dropped 3.3% and 4.3%, respectively, while Applied Digital (APLD) slid 3%.

Among chipmakers, Intel (INTC) slid 0.7% while Nvidia (NVDA) was flat.

“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a cheeky post on X.

Are Fears Overblown?

Some commentators, however, said concerns about slowing data center buildout were overblown or already priced in by investors.

“If companies ask for no subsidies, promise a ton of union jobs, and guarantee that water and electricity costs won't rise/plus add supply, data centers can be built under her governorship,” said "Key Context" newsletter author Tae Kim in an X post, referring to a proposed concessions on Hinojosa's website.

“Data centers will come under scrutiny but that fear has been adequately priced in at this point. Many Republicans campaigned on tighter permitting too,” Michael Sikand, a trader and founder of financial media company Our Future, said in an X post.

According to trading firm Liquid, Iren and Galaxy Digital (GLXY) have substantial Texas exposure through projects such as Sweetwater and Helios, making the treatment of future expansion especially important. Nebius and Applied Digital have less direct exposure, with their disclosed core AI campuses outside Texas.

Retail View On Cloud Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for GOOGL and AMZN, 'bullish' for MSFT, and 'bearish' for META. The sentiment was 'bearish' for CRWV, APLD and IREN.

“$CRWV results of the mid term will have little effect on tech stock long terms. Tech companies have survived administrations under both parties,” a trader said.

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