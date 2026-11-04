Zoraw Chocolates Expands Its Functional Chocolate Range With Protein-Rich, No-Added-Sugar Options
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Canada, November 4, 2026 – ZoRaw Chocolates, a Canadian functional confectionery brand founded by Gigi Gill and Tanveer Randhawa, is highlighting its range of protein-rich, no-added-sugar chocolate products, offering consumers more options that combine traditional chocolate enjoyment with thoughtfully selected ingredients.
The company's product range includes dark chocolate, milk chocolate, almond chocolate and assorted variety boxes. Made with fair-trade organic cacao, selected varieties provide 12g of protein per serving and include prebiotic fibre as part of their formulation.
ZoRaw Chocolates developed its product range around the idea that consumers should not have to give up the enjoyment of chocolate when exploring different ingredient preferences. Its offerings include keto-friendly and gluten-free options, as well as chocolate varieties formulated without added sugar.
The range includes its 72% Extra Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Almond products, giving customers different flavour profiles to choose from. The variety boxes also allow consumers to explore multiple flavours in one purchase.
"Chocolate should remain an enjoyable experience. Our focus has always been on bringing together great taste and thoughtfully selected ingredients to give consumers more choices," said the ZoRaw Chocolates team.
With its focus on product formulation and flavour variety, the company continues to serve consumers looking for alternatives to conventional chocolate confectionery.
The brand's approach is reflected in its philosophy, "Chocolate with Benefits, No Strings Attached," which emphasizes the balance between indulgence and functional ingredients.
About ZoRaw Chocolates
ZoRaw Chocolates is a Canadian functional confectionery brand founded by Gigi Gill and Tanveer Randhawa. The company creates chocolate products using fair-trade organic cacao and carefully selected ingredients. Its product range includes dark chocolate, milk chocolate, almond chocolate and variety boxes, with selected products featuring protein, prebiotic fibre and no-added-sugar formulations.
For more information, visit
The company's product range includes dark chocolate, milk chocolate, almond chocolate and assorted variety boxes. Made with fair-trade organic cacao, selected varieties provide 12g of protein per serving and include prebiotic fibre as part of their formulation.
ZoRaw Chocolates developed its product range around the idea that consumers should not have to give up the enjoyment of chocolate when exploring different ingredient preferences. Its offerings include keto-friendly and gluten-free options, as well as chocolate varieties formulated without added sugar.
The range includes its 72% Extra Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Almond products, giving customers different flavour profiles to choose from. The variety boxes also allow consumers to explore multiple flavours in one purchase.
"Chocolate should remain an enjoyable experience. Our focus has always been on bringing together great taste and thoughtfully selected ingredients to give consumers more choices," said the ZoRaw Chocolates team.
With its focus on product formulation and flavour variety, the company continues to serve consumers looking for alternatives to conventional chocolate confectionery.
The brand's approach is reflected in its philosophy, "Chocolate with Benefits, No Strings Attached," which emphasizes the balance between indulgence and functional ingredients.
About ZoRaw Chocolates
ZoRaw Chocolates is a Canadian functional confectionery brand founded by Gigi Gill and Tanveer Randhawa. The company creates chocolate products using fair-trade organic cacao and carefully selected ingredients. Its product range includes dark chocolate, milk chocolate, almond chocolate and variety boxes, with selected products featuring protein, prebiotic fibre and no-added-sugar formulations.
For more information, visit
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