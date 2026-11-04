Emirates Launches AI Tech To Transport AI Infrastructure

The new product caters to AI server racks, semiconductors, GPUs, capital equipment and other essential hardware. It combines priority loading, specialised handling, proactive shipment monitoring and customer coordination through Emirates SkyCargo's command centre in Dubai to support time-critical deployments.

As global AI adoption accelerates, transporting high-value technology equipment has become increasingly complex, with large-scale deployments requiring specialised handling and strict delivery timelines. AI Tech addresses these challenges through globally standardised handling procedures, enhanced shipment oversight, airport-to-airport visibility, milestone updates and specialist support for oversized and heavy cargo.

Developed through hands-on experience transporting AI-related hardware across its global network, AI Tech is available for most AI-related shipments. Highly specialised manufacturing equipment will undergo advance station capability assessments to ensure safe handling.

The service is backed by Emirates SkyCargo's extensive fleet and global network. By March 2027, the airline plans to operate 23 dedicated freighters, providing substantial main-deck capacity for tall, dense server racks, often weighing more than 3.5 tonnes. Additional capacity is available through its wide-body passenger aircraft.