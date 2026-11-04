Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Kirovohrad Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Facebook.

He said,“Last night, the Kirovohrad region came under attack by Russian drones. The target was energy infrastructure.”

A private residential building in the Novoukrainsk District and equipment belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the Oleksandriisky District sustained damage.

The fires have been extinguished. State Emergency Servic rescuers worked at the sites until the consequences were fully eliminated.

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There were no fatalities or injuries, Raikovych added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 1 in the Kirovohrad region, debris from Russian drones damaged power lines, an educational institution, and agricultural warehouses.