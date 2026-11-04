War Update: 208 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Kostiantynivka Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 4.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 86 airstrikes, dropping 242 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,134 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,740 shelling attacks, 43 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces struck Rozhkovychi, Huta, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Kharkivka, Kucherivka, Koreniok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Stepne, Vovkivka, Brusky, Buniachyne, Hirky, Starykove, Kozache, Bezsalivka, Iskryvshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Khodyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna and Neskuchne in the Sumy region. Khotin and Luzhky also came under airstrikes.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched 12 assaults. The enemy carried out three strikes using seven guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions 165 times.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled five Russian attacks near Vovchansk and toward Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made no attempts to improve their positions.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched five attacks toward Lyman and near Kopanky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out nine attacks near Yampil and Ozerne and toward Pyskunivka, Starodubove and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched two assaults toward Nykonorivka and Malynivka.

Ukrainian troops strike 30targets in Russia in October - MoD

The Kostiantynivka sector saw 24 Russian attacks. The invaders launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne and Vilne and toward Raiske, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

Russian forces launched 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance near Vilne, Bilytske and Molodetske and toward Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched six attacks, attempting to advance toward Kosivtseve and Rizdvianka and near Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched three attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.