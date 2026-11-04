Oman Air Welcomes Bangladesh U-17 Team For Muscat Tournament
The airline's Bangladesh team including Sales Manager Abu Saleh Rizvee arranged a special send-off for the players, highlighting its support for international sports and youth development, according to a press release.
The airline said the team would experience its onboard hospitality and passenger services during the journey to Oman.
Oman Air also highlighted its connectivity for Bangladeshi travelers, offering connections from Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram through Muscat to destinations across Europe, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Asia-Pacific.
The carrier operates Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on key long-haul and high-density routes. In Bangladesh, the aircraft arrives every Monday, featuring 30 business-class seats and 258 economy-class seats.
The airline said its modern fleet, cabin facilities, inflight entertainment and onboard services are designed to enhance passenger comfort.
Through its Muscat hub, Oman Air connects travelers from Bangladesh to destinations across its international network, while the latest initiative also reflects the airline's engagement with regional sporting and cultural activities.Spread the word More from AviationView All Latest NewsSee All Oman Air welcomes Bangladesh U-17 team for Muscat tournamentAviation9 minutes ago Elevated Expressway to waive toll for 6 hours on November 7Visa and Travel Updates10 minutes ago Italy offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB Connect13 minutes ago Emirates launches AI Tech to transport AI infrastructureAviationabout 2 hours ago Bangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB Connectabout 2 hours ago Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB Connectabout 2 hours ago Biman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours ago Maldivian adds King Air 360 for luxury, corporate travel in 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