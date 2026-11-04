Italy Offers Free Training, Quota-Free Entry For Bangladeshi Workers

The Embassy of Italy in Dhaka highlighted legal migration, skills training, and Italian language proficiency at a seminar titled“Language, Civic and Professional Training for Skilled Migration to Italy” at a city hotel on November 3.

The embassy and its international cooperation partners jointly organized the event. It explained the provision, its regulations, and the outcomes of the first projects implemented in Bangladesh.

Italy will recruit 164,850 workers in 2026, 165,850 in 2027, and 166,850 in 2028, totaling 497,550. Organizers said Bangladesh has a reserved quota in recognition of its cooperation in repatriating irregular migrants.

Around 217,000 Bangladeshis currently live legally in Italy, including 80,000 work permit holders. They sent USD 1.7 billion in remittances to Bangladesh in 2025.

Italy introduced Article 23 in its immigration law to facilitate recruitment and integration of skilled workers. Those who complete a certified pre-departure training program approved by Italy's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies can legally enter Italy outside the annual quota.

The training covers three areas: basic Italian language, civic education about Italy, and professional skills relevant to the workers' sectors. It can be completed in Bangladesh, and applications can be submitted throughout the year without a designated click day.

Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro said employers would bear the full cost of the training, and workers would not have to pay any intermediary. Anyone found to have paid a middleman would be denied a visa.

He said recruitment under Article 23 would be based on the needs of Italy's private sector. Companies would first identify the skilled workers they require, after which training would be designed, followed by selection of candidates.

Each project is assessed before an inter-ministerial committee led by Italy's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies approves it.

The embassy clarified that a Nulla Osta is not permission to enter Italy but an authorization for an Italian employer to hire a worker. The embassy will make the final decision on the visa.

Mahdi Amin, Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, attended as chief guest. He said the government would try to provide expatriate cards to workers before they leave for Italy.

The cards would help workers with remittances, family relationships, and access to government services. He added that the government would offer assistance through BOESL and other public institutions to those seeking skills-based migration.

Amin said many trainees had undergone five or six months of training and were developing proficiency in Italian as a third language alongside Bangla and English.

“We want to consider this a model,” he said, adding that the government would try to adapt the curriculum to technical training centers and vocational institutions.

Antonio Milo of Frontiere Skills said the initiative has five key advantages. It operates outside the quota system, offers free training, is monitored by the Italian government, prepares workers before arrival, and provides skills usable in Bangladesh even without migrating.

EU Deputy Head of Delegation Baiba Zarina spoke as a special guest on talent partnerships for safe, legal, and skills-based migration to Europe. Giuseppe De Giovanni, Migration Adviser at Italian Embassy, presented the keynote paper.

Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView AllLatest NewsSee AllOman Air welcomes Bangladesh U-17 team for Muscat tournamentAviation8 minutes agoElevated Expressway to waive toll for 6 hours on November 7Visa and Travel Updates9 minutes agoItaly offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB Connect13 minutes agoEmirates launches AI Tech to transport AI infrastructureAviationabout 2 hours agoBangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB Connectabout 2 hours agoBangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB Connectabout 2 hours agoBiman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours agoMaldivian adds King Air 360 for luxury, corporate travel in MaldivesFleet and Aircraftabout 19 hours agoChina's big three airlines heading for full-year losses as fuel costs surgeAviation Business about 19 hours agoCabinet approves 29 public holidays for 2027Life & Styleabout 20 hours agoIndiGo to continue expansion, introduce A350s despite record jet fuel pricesAirlines and Routesabout 20 hours agoAarong campaign supports planting of 100,000 treesLife & Styleabout 21 hours ago30th US Trade Show set for Dhaka on November 5Events & Forumsabout 21 hours agoStep Footwear targets global buyers through AlibabaLife & Styleabout 22 hours agoBangladesh showcases higher-value apparel in Hong KongEvents & Forumsabout 22 hours agoEmirates explores First Class for A350-1000Aviationabout 23 hours agoParliamentary committee seeks explanation over PM's aircraft glitches, Biman's purchasesAirlines and Routesabout 23 hours agoPIA names Adrian Hamilton-Manns as new CEOAirlines and Routesabout 24 hours agoBangladeshi scholars join Maldives conference, fostering regional knowledge exchangeConferencesabout 24 hours agoDhaka Forum examines human role in AI-driven marketingEvents & Forumsabout 24 hours agoBangladesh, UK agree to strengthen cooperation on safe, orderly migrationNRB ConnectNov 3, 2026MTB Foundation supports alternative livelihoods for Chandpur's fishing familiesLife & StyleNov 3, 2026Sweden Embassy stops processing Schengen visasVisa and Travel UpdatesNov 3, 2026Prime Bank partners with Jagannath UniversityBanking and FinanceNov 3, 2026Turkish Technic signs multiple deals at MRO Europe 2026MRO and EngineeringNov 2, 2026PIA receives first wet-leased Boeing 787-9 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 2, 2026Malaysia Airlines says customer data may be hit in Amadeus breachAirlines and RoutesNov 2, 2026Two foreigners die in suspected electrocution at five-star hotel poolHotelsNov 2, 2026Algeria seeks stronger energy, textile, shipbuilding ties with BangladeshNRB ConnectNov 2, 2026Private jet crashes in Florida, killing all occupants on boardAviationNov 2, 2026SalamAir launches nonstop Chattogram-Salalah serviceAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026Transparency in aircraft purchases, projects must be ensured: MillatAviationNov 1, 2026Diplomats from 17 countries take to runway for school mealsArt and CultureNov 1, 2026ICAO team arrives in Chattogram for airport security auditAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Five-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviationNov 1, 2026Turkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and LogisticsNov 1, 2026New analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotelsNov 1, 2026Air travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationNov 1, 2026Tour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismNov 1, 2026Singapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsNov 1, 2026Robi gains as Grameenphone reports profit declineLife & StyleNov 1, 2026Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale celebrates seventh anniversaryOthersNov 1, 2026Bangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate PulseNov 1, 2026MTB named Bangladesh's Best Consumer Digital BankBanking and FinanceNov 1, 2026Bangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Air India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026Ethiopian Airlines launches flight services to NacalaAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026India to host WTTC Global Summit in 2027TourismNov 1, 2026Spain tourism sector to exceed EUR 269bTourismNov 1, 2026Jordan tourism revenue climbs 21.5pcTourismNov 1, 2026Most PopularSee AllICAO team arrives in Chattogram for airport security auditAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Riyadh Air resumes flights to Dhaka with alternative arrangementAirlines and RoutesOct 27, 2026Thirteen EBL employees receive the Chairman AwardAwardsOct 28, 2026Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 opens in DhakaMart/SummitOct 29, 2026 CAAB rejects reports of security risks at Dhaka airportAviationOct 30, 2026Air travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationNov 1, 2026Tourism Malaysia targets Bangladesh's Muslim travel marketTourismOct 28, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026SalamAir raises Sylhet–Muscat flights to five per weekAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026ICAO-backed CBTA course review training concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyInstitute/TrainingOct 28, 2026SriLankan Airlines flight to London aborts takeoff at ColomboAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Karnaphuli Garden City closes as older Dhaka malls struggleRetail and CommerceOct 28, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026Singapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsNov 1, 2026PIA receives first wet-leased Boeing 787-9 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 2, 2026Japan Airlines data breach affects 92,000 customersAviationOct 31, 2026Pakistan closes airspace to Taiwanese airlinesAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Malaysia Airlines says customer data may be hit in Amadeus breachAirlines and RoutesNov 2, 2026Technical glitch delays PM's flight from Japan to DhakaAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026New analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotelsNov 1, 2026Diplomats from 17 countries take to runway for school mealsArt and CultureNov 1, 2026Bangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Emirates to deploy latest-generation A350 to Mauritius from November 1AviationOct 28, 2026SalamAir launches nonstop Chattogram-Salalah serviceAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026Air India breaks ground on MRO hangar at Delhi airportMRO and EngineeringOct 28, 2026Ethiopian announces GDS fare discount for travel agentsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Can HSIA Third Terminal transform Bangladesh into regional cargo hub?Airports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Saint Martin's tourist ship services delayed until November 5TourismOct 31, 2026Air Astra ramps up daily flights as peak travel season nearsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Cabinet approves 29 public holidays for 2027Life & Styleabout 20 hours agoCathay marks 40 years of Hong Kong-Netherlands flightsAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Air China's new route, codeshare to boost China-Iceland connectivityAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Transparency in aircraft purchases, projects must be ensured: MillatAviationNov 1, 2026Emirates to operate four daily A350 flights to Vietnam from December 1AviationOct 29, 2026Private jet crashes in Florida, killing all occupants on boardAviationNov 2, 2026Tour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismNov 1, 2026Brazil welcomes 7m foreign tourists in nine monthsTourismOct 31, 2026Two foreigners die in suspected electrocution at five-star hotel poolHotelsNov 2, 2026EBL organizes AML and CFT training workshop in Cox's BazarBanking and FinanceOct 31, 2026Five-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviationNov 1, 2026Biman reopens ticket sales counter at Ashkona Hajj CampAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Aarong campaign supports planting of 100,000 treesLife & Styleabout 21 hours agoTurkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and LogisticsNov 1, 2026Turkish Technic signs multiple deals at MRO Europe 2026MRO and EngineeringNov 2, 2026Bangladeshi teen sets periodic table recitation recordAwardsOct 31, 2026Don Mueang to replace handheld metal checks with pat-downsVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 31, 2026Bangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate PulseNov 1, 2026Air India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026