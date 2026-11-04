Turkmenistan, Austria Look To Expand Trade And Interparliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Austria have discussed expanding trade and economic ties, strengthening interparliamentary contacts and developing cooperation across several other areas, according to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Austrian Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, who arrived in Ashgabat at the head of a representative delegation, which includes representatives of more than 30 Austrian companies.

According to the report, the sides discussed trade and economic cooperation, along with opportunities to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed political and diplomatic relations, social and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to contacts at the highest level, which the sides described as a key factor in the development of Turkmen-Austrian relations.

The interlocutors also discussed cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“The sides expressed their commitment to continuing the positive practice of partnership in the interests of peace, stability and sustainable development, in accordance with the policy of neutrality pursued by both states,” the press release stated.

Another topic was the expansion of interparliamentary ties and cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations, emphasizing the important role of interparliamentary dialogue in expanding cooperation.