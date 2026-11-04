Uzbekistan Completes First Phase Of $240 Million Waste-To-Energy Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has completed the first phase of construction of a $240 million waste-to-energy plant in the Ohangaron district of the Tashkent region, with the facility designed to process 912,000 tons of municipal solid waste and generate 390 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the main building of the plant, located in the Yangi Hayot mahalla, has been constructed, and the initial stage of work has been completed. A ceremony marking the milestone was held at the project site.

Ohangaron District Governor Bakhrom Norqobilov, company representatives and officials from relevant organizations attended the event. Norqobilov highlighted the project's importance for the district's economy, the country's energy sector and environmental protection.

The facility is expected to contribute to Uzbekistan's efforts to expand alternative energy sources, improve municipal waste management and reduce the environmental impact of solid waste. The project will also introduce modern technologies and create new employment opportunities in the region.

Representatives of the company briefed participants on construction progress, planned production capacity, the technologies to be used and the next stages of implementation.

The project is being implemented under a resolution signed by the president of Uzbekistan on March 24, 2025, with the participation of China's China CAMC Engineering. Valued at $240 million, it is financed through direct foreign investment.

Once operational, the plant will process up to 912,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually and is expected to produce 390 million kWh of electricity per year.

The next phase will involve installing technological equipment, carrying out assembly work and preparing the production systems for operation.