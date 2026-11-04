Fragasso Wealth Advisors Addresses The Financial Decisions That Continue Throughout Retirement

Fragasso Wealth Advisors introduces a new resource on how income, investments, taxes, healthcare, and estate planning needs evolve throughout retirement.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fragasso Wealth Advisors has introduced a new resource focused on the financial decisions that continue after retirement, including managing income, withdrawal strategies, taxes, healthcare expenses and estate plans as priorities change over time.Retirement represents a major shift in how personal finances work. During working years, the primary focus is often on earning, saving and accumulating assets. Once regular paychecks stop, those accumulated assets may need to take on a different role by helping provide income while continuing to support financial needs that could extend for decades.Fragasso Wealth Advisors' new resource examines why financial planning should continue throughout retirement rather than ending when someone leaves the workforce.One of the primary considerations is retirement income. Retirees may receive money from several sources, including Social Security, pensions, traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, taxable investments, real estate or other assets.Deciding how and when to use those resources can affect other areas of the financial plan.Withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts are generally taxable, while selling investments in taxable accounts can generate capital gains. Social Security benefits may also be taxable depending on an individual's overall income. Required minimum distributions can eventually become another consideration for retirees with certain tax-deferred accounts.The resource encourages retirees to consider income and taxes together rather than treating withdrawals as isolated financial decisions.Investment strategy also remains important after retirement. While a portfolio may need to provide current income, retirement can potentially last for decades. Retirees therefore may need to balance current spending requirements with longer-term investment needs, inflation and changing market conditions.Those needs may change as retirement progresses.Spending during the first years of retirement may include more travel and recreational activities. Later years can bring different priorities, including higher healthcare expenses, changes in housing or additional support for family members.Healthcare is another area that may require continued planning. Medicare does not eliminate all healthcare expenses, and retirees may still face premiums, prescription costs, deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses. Long-term care needs can add another financial consideration later in life.Estate planning can also become more closely connected to retirement planning as family circumstances and priorities change. Beneficiary designations, account ownership, estate documents, charitable goals and plans for transferring assets may need to be reviewed periodically.Fragasso Wealth Advisors developed the resource to help retirees understand why these decisions should be considered as parts of a coordinated financial strategy.A financial advisor for retirees can help review income needs, investment risk and withdrawal strategies while considering potential tax consequences. Financial advisors may also coordinate with CPAs and estate attorneys when retirement decisions overlap with tax or legal matters.The resource emphasizes that retirement is not a single financial stage with one fixed strategy. Changes involving health, family, spending, markets, taxes or personal priorities can require the financial plan to be reviewed and adjusted over time.Investment advice offered by investment advisor representatives through Fragasso Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor.About Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc.Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc. operates as an independent, primarily fee-based, employee-owned financial advisory establishment. Since its inception in 1972, the firm has been providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With a focus on long-term relationships and a commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, Fragasso Wealth Advisors is a fiduciary, acting in their clients' best interests with every decision.

Marsha Posset

Fragasso Financial Advisors

+1 412-227-3206

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Fragasso Wealth Advisors Addresses the Financial Decisions That Continue Throughout Retirement News Provided By Fragasso Financial Advisors November 04, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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