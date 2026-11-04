Preparing For Retirement Starts Years In Advance, New Fragasso Wealth Advisors Resource Explains

Fragasso Wealth Advisors releases a new resource on starting retirement planning early, covering income, investments, taxes, and healthcare costs.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fragasso Wealth Advisors has introduced a new pre-retirement planning resource focused on the financial decisions individuals may want to address several years before leaving the workforce.The resource identifies the three-to-five-year period before retirement as an important time to review retirement income, investments, taxes, healthcare expenses and other financial considerations. Starting early can provide more time to identify potential issues and make adjustments while employment income is still available.One of the major changes addressed by the resource is the transition from accumulating assets to using those assets to help support retirement spending.During working years, individuals may contribute regularly to 401(k)s, IRAs and other investment accounts. Retirement changes that process. A paycheck may eventually be replaced by income from Social Security, pensions, retirement accounts, taxable investments, real estate or other sources.Determining how those income sources will work together is an important part of pre-retirement planning.The Fragasso Wealth Advisors resource also encourages individuals to develop a realistic understanding of retirement expenses before establishing an income strategy. Some costs may decline after leaving work, while others, including travel, healthcare or personal activities, could increase. Housing expenses, insurance, taxes and unexpected costs also remain part of the financial picture.Investment strategy is another consideration during the years leading up to retirement.A portfolio designed primarily for long-term accumulation may eventually need to provide regular withdrawals. That does not necessarily mean eliminating investment risk, particularly when retirement may last for decades. It does mean evaluating whether the investment strategy and retirement income plan can function together under different market conditions.Taxes can also affect how retirement assets are used. Withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts are generally taxable, while investment sales in taxable accounts can create capital gains. Social Security benefits may also be taxable depending on an individual's overall income.Healthcare adds another financial consideration, particularly for individuals who plan to retire before becoming eligible for Medicare. Even after Medicare eligibility begins, premiums, supplemental insurance, prescription costs and other out-of-pocket expenses may need to be included in retirement spending projections.The resource also addresses the value of using the final working years to review retirement contributions, cash reserves, debt, beneficiary designations, insurance coverage and estate documents.Fragasso Wealth Advisors developed the resource to encourage individuals to consider these decisions as parts of one financial plan rather than separate retirement issues.Working with a financial advisor during the years before retirement can help individuals evaluate different retirement dates, estimate income needs, review investment risk and consider how tax and healthcare costs may affect the plan. Financial advisors may also coordinate with tax professionals and estate attorneys when decisions overlap.Beginning that process several years before retirement can provide time to make changes rather than waiting until employment income has already stopped.Investment advice offered by investment advisor representatives through Fragasso Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor.About Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc.Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc. operates as an independent, primarily fee-based, employee-owned financial advisory establishment. Since its inception in 1972, the firm has been providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With a focus on long-term relationships and a commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, Fragasso Wealth Advisors is a fiduciary, acting in their clients' best interests with every decision.

Marsha Posset

Fragasso Financial Advisors

+1 412-227-3206

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Preparing for Retirement Starts Years in Advance, New Fragasso Wealth Advisors Resource Explains News Provided By Fragasso Financial Advisors November 04, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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