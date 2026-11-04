High-Net-Worth Financial Planning Takes Focus In New Resource From Fragasso Wealth Advisors

Fragasso Wealth Advisors introduces a new resource addressing how investments, taxes, retirement and estate planning intersect for high-net-worth individuals.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fragasso Wealth Advisors has introduced a new resource focused on the financial planning considerations that can emerge as individuals accumulate significant wealth, build businesses, advance through executive careers and prepare for retirement.The resource, developed for high-net-worth individuals, business owners and executives, examines why managing greater wealth often requires looking beyond investment performance. As assets grow, investment decisions may become more closely connected with tax considerations, retirement planning, business interests and estate strategies.A high-net-worth investor may hold assets across taxable investment accounts, retirement plans, real estate, business ownership and company stock. Executives may also have stock options, restricted stock or deferred compensation. Each asset can carry different tax considerations, liquidity needs and levels of risk.Managing those pieces independently can make it difficult to see how one financial decision may affect another.Fragasso Wealth Advisors' resource focuses on the role of coordinated high-net-worth financial planning in bringing those decisions together. Rather than treating investments, taxes, retirement and estate planning as separate activities, the approach considers how changes in one area may influence the broader financial plan.Business owners face a particular set of considerations because a privately held company can represent a substantial portion of personal net worth. The business may provide current income while also serving as a potential source of future retirement wealth. Decisions about retaining money in the business, building assets outside the company and eventually transferring or selling ownership can therefore become part of personal financial planning.Executives can face similar concentration issues when compensation, benefits and investment assets are connected to the same employer. Company stock and equity compensation can contribute significantly to wealth while potentially increasing exposure to a single company.Retirement introduces another set of decisions.High-net-worth individuals may enter retirement with several potential income sources, including taxable investments, traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, real estate income and business assets. Determining when and how those assets are used can have implications for taxable income, portfolio longevity and estate planning.The new resource also addresses the importance of considering estate planning before wealth transfer becomes an immediate concern. Account ownership, beneficiary designations, trusts where appropriate, charitable goals and other estate decisions may need to be reviewed alongside investment and tax strategies.For this reason, high-net-worth financial planning may involve more than working with a financial advisor alone. Coordination among financial advisors, CPAs, estate planning attorneys and other professionals can help keep decisions based on a consistent understanding of an individual's broader financial situation.Fragasso Wealth Advisors developed the HNW resource to help investors understand why that coordination can become more important as financial circumstances change. The objective is not necessarily to create more financial activity, but to better organize the decisions already associated with substantial wealth.Investment advice offered by investment advisor representatives through Fragasso Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor.About Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc.Fragasso Wealth Advisors, Inc. operates as an independent, primarily fee-based, employee-owned financial advisory establishment. Since its inception in 1972, the firm has been providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With a focus on long-term relationships and a commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, Fragasso Wealth Advisors is a fiduciary, acting in their clients' best interests with every decision.

Marsha Posset

Fragasso Financial Advisors

+1 412-227-3206

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High-Net-Worth Financial Planning Takes Focus in New Resource from Fragasso Wealth Advisors News Provided By Fragasso Financial Advisors November 04, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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