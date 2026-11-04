Chula's Carbon Sequestration Forest in Saraburi Restores Degraded Land, and Advances Climate Education

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chulalongkorn University has transformed degraded farmland in Saraburi into a teak forest that has stored 316.707 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and welcomed more than 1,000 learners over the past year.

The 11-rai Mahesak–Sak Siamin Carbon Sequestration Forest combines land restoration with hands-on climate education. Building on this experience, Chula has registered a related forest project under T-VER, a program that certifies greenhouse gas reductions for tradable carbon credits.

The teak forest received recognition under the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization's Low Emission Support Scheme (LESS) on June 10, 2026. Carbon storage is calculated from each tree's trunk diameter and height. LESS recognizes this storage but does not issue tradable carbon credits.

Associate Professor Dr. Pongchai Damrongrojwattana, Deputy Director of Chula's Center for Social Engagement, said the forest began with 1,100 teak trees planted in June 2013 under a nationwide initiative honoring King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

More than a decade of care has helped the trees become established and restored habitat for birds, insects and other wildlife. Continued growth monitoring provides data for research in ecology and forest management.

“Carbon forest projects must be planned over several decades-it is not simply a matter of planting trees and walking away,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pongchai said.

The forest also serves as a hands-on climate learning center, where students and the public explore how forests contribute to carbon neutrality through activities such as measuring trees, calculating carbon storage, and planting saplings.

Chula students and the center have extended this educational work to 13 schools in Nan Province, helping teachers and students measure trees and prepare forestry activities for LESS registration through online training and field activities.

Building on its experience with LESS, the university is also developing expertise in carbon-credit certification through the Chula Saraburi Carbon Credit Learning Forest Project.

Registered under Standard T-VER in May 2025, this project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 217 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually during the 2024–2034 crediting period. It provides a learning site for developing forestry projects that can generate tradable carbon credits.

The projects connect forest restoration with climate education, showing how even small community green spaces can store carbon when trees receive sustained care.

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Chula Communication Center

Chulalongkorn University

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Chula's Carbon Sequestration Forest in Saraburi Restores Degraded Land, and Advances Climate Education News Provided By DXT-Newslink November 04, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Environment



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