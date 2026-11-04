Lucid Pattern Expands Human-Centered Initiatives Via Our Advice And TAP While Founder Advances In Top Host Competition

Dr. Romella Janene

Lucid Pattern advances development of Our Advice and The Affirmation Practice while founder Romella Janene competes in Top Host.

- Dr. Janene

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucid Pattern, a consulting and innovation company founded by Romella Janene, announced continued development of two human-centered initiatives, Our Advice and The Affirmation Practice, designed to help people navigate personal growth, career transitions, decision-making, and life challenges through shared knowledge and lived experience.

Founded by industrial-organizational psychologist, economist, inventor, entrepreneur, and former federal executive Romella Janene, Lucid Pattern focuses on leadership, organizational effectiveness, human behavior, innovation, and emerging technology.

One of the company's newest initiatives, Our Advice, is being developed as a peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing platform intended to connect individuals with people who possess relevant expertise or firsthand experience. The concept is based on the belief that many life decisions benefit from access to people who have already faced similar situations.

Potential topics range from career changes, entrepreneurship, federal employment, leadership challenges, and patent development to travel planning, language learning, creative pursuits, and entertainment experiences. For example, someone interested in attending a BTS Arirang concert could connect with individuals who have attended similar events, while others could seek guidance related to Korean language study, learning to play the bells, knitting, crochet, film and television education, or other specialized interests.

Lucid Pattern's second initiative, The Affirmation Practice, provides affirmations and personal development content focused on resilience, confidence, self-worth, and personal growth. The platform is designed to support individuals navigating life transitions, including career changes, new ventures, and professional challenges.

Janene's professional background includes executive-level federal leadership, organizational consulting, psychology, economics, and technology innovation. In November 2024, Janene received a U.S. patent related to emerging technology, an achievement that continues to influence the company's approach to innovation and human-centered solutions.

"Technology can provide information, but there are many situations where people benefit from speaking with someone who has actually lived through a similar experience," said Janene. "The goal is to create opportunities for learning, growth, and human connection."

In addition to advancing Lucid Pattern's initiatives, Janene is currently competing in the Top Host Competition, which supports the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The competition winner will receive a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio, a $25,000 prize, and a guest appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Public voting remains open during the current phase of the competition.



About Lucid Pattern

Lucid Pattern is a consulting, innovation, and human-centered solutions company focused on leadership, organizational effectiveness, emerging technology, and personal growth. The company is developing initiatives including Our Advice and The Affirmation Practice to help individuals and organizations navigate change, learning, and decision-making.

About the Founder

Romella Janene is the founder and principal consultant of Lucid Pattern. An industrial-organizational psychologist, economist, inventor, entrepreneur, content creator, and former federal executive, Janene's work focuses on leadership, innovation, emerging technology, and human behavior. Janene is the holder of a U.S. patent and leads the development of Lucid Pattern's initiatives, including Our Advice and The Affirmation Practice. Recent activities: Beginning Korean language study, getting back into film and television through Sundance Collab courses, resuming learning how to play the bells, and seeing BTS Arirang in Tampa and Boston.

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Lucid Pattern Expands Human-Centered Initiatives via Our Advice and TAP While Founder Advances in Top Host Competition News Provided By Lucid Pattern, LLC November 04, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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