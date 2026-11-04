AI Guardrails Pledge Announces Public Program On Proposed Safety Standards For High-Risk AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rotary Club of Federal Way to host program on the pledge's four proposed guardrails on Nov. 12

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AI Guardrails Pledge, a public initiative, has announced a free community program on its online pledge calling for safety standards when artificial intelligence is used in decisions that affect people, such as hiring, lending, housing and health care. The pledge is open to individuals, businesses and organizations at AIGuardrailsPledge.The pledge outlines four proposed guardrails:1. Privacy: personal information should be kept private and never sold.2. Human accountability: a real person should remain accountable for important decisions made with the help of AI.3. No deception: AI should not be used to deceive or manipulate people.4. No harm: AI should not be used to harm the people it is meant to serve."The rules for AI are being written right now, and if ordinary people aren't part of that conversation, the rules will be written without us," said David Berg, founder of the AI Guardrails Pledge.On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at noon, the Rotary Club of Federal Way will host a public program presenting the four proposed guardrails and the reasoning behind them. The program will also highlight the role of local service clubs, including Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist and Soroptimist clubs, in bringing community members together on public issues.The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 50, and an RSVP is required. An optional lunch is available for $20.Participants who sign the pledge receive a digital "pledge shield" reading "I took the AI Guardrails Pledge."Event details- Date: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026- Time: Noon to 1 p.m.- Location: LifePoint Law, 31919 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003- Cost: Free, RSVP required (limited to 50). Optional lunch $20.- RSVP:The AI Guardrails Pledge is an independent effort and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Rotary Club of Federal Way, Rotary International, Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Soroptimist International or Optimist International.About AI Guardrails PledgeThe AI Guardrails Pledge is a public initiative based in Federal Way, Washington, that invites individuals, businesses and organizations to support four proposed guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in decisions affecting people: privacy, human accountability, no deception and no harm. The pledge is free at AIGuardrailsPledge.Media contact: Media Desk, AI Guardrails Pledge,..., 253-370-9449Created with AI assistance.

Media Desk

AI Guardrails Pledge

+1 253-370-9449

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Guardrails Pledge Announces Public Program on Proposed Safety Standards for High-Risk AI News Provided By AI Guardrails Pledge November 04, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.