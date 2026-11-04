Omninet Capital Acquires 343-Unit Waterview Crossing In Orlando, Expanding Its Orlando Portfolio To Over 1,800 Units

All-cash transaction closed in 14 business days; Omninet plans significant investment to upgrade the Rosemont community

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omninet Capital, a private real estate investment firm, today announced it has acquired Waterview Crossing Apartments, a 343-unit multifamily community at 3997 Rosewood Way in Orlando's Rosemont neighborhood. Omninet closed the all-cash transaction in 14 business days without financing. The acquisition brings Omninet's Orlando portfolio to five properties and more than 1,800 units.“We closed in 14 business days, all cash and without financing, showing our ability to execute quickly and with certainty,” said Michael Danielpour, one of the Managing Partners of Omninet Capital.“This acquisition is a strategic addition to our portfolio in this submarket. We are planning on making a significant investment to improve the property and bring it up to Omninet's quality standards.”Built in 1984 on 15.91 acres along a waterway, Waterview Crossing offers one-bedroom apartment homes with two swimming pools, a tennis court and on-site laundry facilities. The community is close to the N. Orange Blossom Trail (US-441) corridor and a LYNX transfer hub, giving residents direct transit access to downtown Orlando, AdventHealth Orlando, Winter Park and other major job centers.Omninet plans a multi-million dollar improvement program focused on upgrading the exterior, common-areas, and interior renovations. Planned work includes new roofing, parking lot resurfacing, exterior paint, landscaping, new signage and upgraded resident amenities. Omninet Property Management will oversee day-to-day operations.Waterview Crossing joins four other Omninet communities in West Orlando, where the firm is already among the largest multifamily owners. The added scale allows Omninet to increase its impact on the improvement of the community for its residents.“We are optimistic about Orlando's continued growth and business prospects, and we're looking to acquire more properties in Orlando,” added Danielpour.Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Omninet expressed its appreciation for their role in ensuring a seamless transaction.“Waterview Crossing was an opportunity to acquire a scalable value-add community well below replacement cost in one of the few submarkets of Orlando with no new multifamily construction in the past five years,” said Donaldson.“Omninet was a natural candidate for the asset given their significant presence in Rosemont, which helped them identify substantial upside with the property.”“With continued improving demographics, major nearby redevelopment in the RoseArts District and close proximity to major employment in Winter Park, Altamonte Springs and Downtown Orlando, Waterview Crossing is poised to benefit from strong growth over the coming years,” said Meoli.

Ryan Sassouni

Omninet Capital

+1 310-300-4128

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Omninet Capital Acquires 343-Unit Waterview Crossing in Orlando, Expanding Its Orlando Portfolio to Over 1,800 Units News Provided By Omninet Capital November 04, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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